I'm a French fashion influencer living in LA and these are the best curve-friendly swimwear pieces I've found

Parisian-born fashion influencer Jenny Rieu is no stranger to the art of turning heads. Known for her old-school Hollywood charm and unapologetic celebration of curves, Jenny has carved out her own niche in the swimwear space, guiding women of all shapes and sizes to embrace their bodies style and a healthy dose of chic French attitude.
This summer, Jenny has curated the ultimate curve-friendly swimwear guide for HELLO!, sharing her go-to brands and timeless styling tips. From vintage-inspired one-pieces to support-driven bikinis and glamorous cover-ups, her advice proves that swimwear for curvy women can be as fashionable as it is functional.
- Best Support for Fuller Busts: Fantasie
- Best for Tummy Confidence: Miraclesuit
- Best Full-Coverage Bottoms: PrimaDonna
- Best Plus-Size Range: Ulla Popken
- Best for beach fashion: Monday Swimswear
The Secret to Chic Swimwear
"As a Parisian-born model in my 40s, I focus on timeless swimwear styles with a touch of vintage glamour that highlight and support curves," says Jenny. Think sculpted one-pieces, high-waisted bottoms, and luxe fabrics that feel as good as they look. "Confidence and style are always a good idea."
Her must-have Parisian-inspired staples? Classic black, elegant ruching, and silhouettes you’d wear decades from now.
What Makes Swimwear Flattering on Curvy Bodies?
"For me, flattering swimwear celebrates the body rather than hides it," Jenny explains. The key lies in high-quality fabrics, adjustable straps, and strong bust support. She adds, "Pieces that sculpt the silhouette without compromising comfort are key - these are the styles that photograph beautifully and last beyond a single season."
The Parisian Poolside Formula: Less Is More
Jenny believes that the secret to poolside elegance lies in wardrobe curation. "Timeless cuts, classic prints, and a few statement pieces." Her go-to finishing touches include a sheer robe, bold cover-up, vintage sunglasses, red or nude lips, and gold jewelry. "And don’t forget confidence—the ultimate accessory."
Keep reading to find out Jenny''s top tips for nailing the French woman aesthetic poolside, and be sure to scroll to the bottom for her shopping finds...
Jenny's top picks to shop in the US to channel French girl chic by the pool
Jenny's curvy celeb swimsuit muses
"Sophia Loren is my ultimate muse. She embodies vintage glamour, karma, old money, elegance, and a powerful cinematic presence. I admire how Ashley Graham, Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, and Jocelyn Corona have expanded beauty standards and made space for curvier bodies in high fashion."
"Halle Berry’s Bond moment in Die Another Day was a direct nod to Ursula Andress; it left a lasting impression on me as a young woman. It made swimwear feel powerful, iconic, and worthy of cinematic storytelling."
Jenny's advice to any curvy women reading this
"Celebrate your shape. Don’t hide, highlight and Invest in swimwear that supports your bust and defines your waist without sacrificing style. Curves are an asset, not something to camouflage. Be proud of your beauty and be ready to make an entrance, you are the main character."
Follow Jenny on Instagram @jennyrieu.