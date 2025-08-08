I'm a French fashion influencer living in LA and these are the best curve-friendly swimwear pieces I've found

Parisian-born fashion influencer Jenny Rieu is no stranger to the art of turning heads. Known for her old-school Hollywood charm and unapologetic celebration of curves, Jenny has carved out her own niche in the swimwear space, guiding women of all shapes and sizes to embrace their bodies style and a healthy dose of chic French attitude.

This summer, Jenny has curated the ultimate curve-friendly swimwear guide for HELLO!, sharing her go-to brands and timeless styling tips. From vintage-inspired one-pieces to support-driven bikinis and glamorous cover-ups, her advice proves that swimwear for curvy women can be as fashionable as it is functional.

Jenny's Top Curve-Friendly Swimwear Picks Best Support for Fuller Busts: Fantasie

Fantasie Best for Tummy Confidence: Miraclesuit

Best Full-Coverage Bottoms: PrimaDonna

PrimaDonna Best Plus-Size Range: Ulla Popken

Ulla Popken Best for beach fashion: Monday Swimswear

© Jason Kamimura Photography Jenny Rieu wows in her Ulla Popken swimsuit

The Secret to Chic Swimwear

"As a Parisian-born model in my 40s, I focus on timeless swimwear styles with a touch of vintage glamour that highlight and support curves," says Jenny. Think sculpted one-pieces, high-waisted bottoms, and luxe fabrics that feel as good as they look. "Confidence and style are always a good idea."

Her must-have Parisian-inspired staples? Classic black, elegant ruching, and silhouettes you’d wear decades from now.

What Makes Swimwear Flattering on Curvy Bodies?

"For me, flattering swimwear celebrates the body rather than hides it," Jenny explains. The key lies in high-quality fabrics, adjustable straps, and strong bust support. She adds, "Pieces that sculpt the silhouette without compromising comfort are key - these are the styles that photograph beautifully and last beyond a single season."

© Jason Kamimura Photography Jenny Rieu wears the Prima Donna full cup bikini top and matching briefs, paired with her Ringy sheer slit skirt by Ta3 Swim.

The Parisian Poolside Formula: Less Is More

Jenny believes that the secret to poolside elegance lies in wardrobe curation. "Timeless cuts, classic prints, and a few statement pieces." Her go-to finishing touches include a sheer robe, bold cover-up, vintage sunglasses, red or nude lips, and gold jewelry. "And don’t forget confidence—the ultimate accessory."

Keep reading to find out Jenny''s top tips for nailing the French woman aesthetic poolside, and be sure to scroll to the bottom for her shopping finds...

Jenny's top picks to shop in the US to channel French girl chic by the pool

Fantasie Koh Lipe Halter Bikini © Fantasie BIKINI TOP, FROM $27, AMAZON BIKINI BOTTOMS, FROM $13, AMAZON "My top pick for fuller busts support is Fantasie, a brand I’ve trusted for years. Their two-piece swimwear offers unparalleled support thanks to impeccable bra construction, underwired cups, and precision fit. The structure is fantastic, it combines fashion with functionality, which is everything for women with a fuller bust. I love that they offer bold prints like the Cabo Verde."



Miraclesuit Swim Animal Print One Piece © Miraclesuit $198 AT SAKS "Miraclesuit is known for compression fabrics and elegant, curve-flattering cuts."

Prima Donna Kochi Padded Heartshape Bikini © Prima Donna BIKINI TOP, $124.95 AT HER ROOM FULL BRIEFS, $74.95, HER ROOM "For full coverage bottoms, I turn to PrimaDonna. Their swimwear blends sophistication with thoughtful design. They are one of my favorite heritage brand for a reason as they offer bottoms that provide full coverage without sacrificing style. Each piece is crafted to contour gracefully, combining comfort, support and timeless appeal. A must have for the French gal who wants to feel chic and confident."



TA3 'Sashy' Swimsuit © TA3 $178 AT TA3 "The TA3 Swim line delivers impeccable shaping for sizes XS through 4X. Its compression technology enhances natural curves while offering strong bust support, proving that inclusivity and sophistication can coexist. These are investment pieces designed for longevity and style."

Ulla Popken Draped Strap One Piece Underwire Swimsuit © Ulla Popken $69.95 AT ULLA POPKEN "My top pick for plus-size swim options is Ulla Popken, a brand that truly champions size inclusivity with pieces that range from size 12 up to size 30, one of widest ranges I’ve seen this season. I’m actually wearing many of their designs this summer because they blend elegance and practicality so effortlessly. I was able to find timeless silhouettes, supportive structures, and high-quality fabrics designed for longevity. My picks for the season include elevated one piece staples that feel chic and effortless while delivering the confidence and comfort that plus-size women deserve."



Monday Swimwear 'Montegro' Dress © Monday Swimwear $228 AT MONDAY SWIMWEAR "When it comes to cover-ups, I love Monday Swimwear for its modern Riviera chic, flowing kaftans, airy knits, and versatile sarongs that feel effortless yet glamorous."

Jenny's curvy celeb swimsuit muses

"Sophia Loren is my ultimate muse. She embodies vintage glamour, karma, old money, elegance, and a powerful cinematic presence. I admire how Ashley Graham, Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, and Jocelyn Corona have expanded beauty standards and made space for curvier bodies in high fashion."

© Instagram Ashley Graham is the a swimsuit muse for Jenny

"Halle Berry’s Bond moment in Die Another Day was a direct nod to Ursula Andress; it left a lasting impression on me as a young woman. It made swimwear feel powerful, iconic, and worthy of cinematic storytelling."

Jenny's advice to any curvy women reading this

"Celebrate your shape. Don’t hide, highlight and Invest in swimwear that supports your bust and defines your waist without sacrificing style. Curves are an asset, not something to camouflage. Be proud of your beauty and be ready to make an entrance, you are the main character."

