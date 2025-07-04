Best swimwear for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s - with expert advice on what to shop

It's no big secret - swimwear shopping ain't easy. Whatever your age or body shape, swimwear really is something where one size doesn't fit all and I've found that as I've reached midlife, it's gotten even trickier.

There's so much more to consider, for me anyway, as my body has changed a lot as I've reached my 40s.

I want swimwear that's supportive on the bust, flattering on the tum but isn't going to ride up or fall down when I'm playing in the swimming pool with my young daughter. I know friends who want swimwear that's super sexy but also comfortable, and others who want a swimsuit to accentuate their legs or their bust. See? It really is a minefield.

Since I'm just one woman on a swimwear shopping mission, I turned to an expert with years of insider knowledge to whittle down the hundreds of high street swimsuits to highlight the best of the best. Expert Katie Weird, who is the queen of lingerie fitting and runs Weir Wonderful, a service that offers virtual bra fittings, really is the person who knows what to look for - and where to look for it.

"No matter your age, shape or bust size—swimwear should serve you. It should uplift, flatter and make you feel phenomenal. Don’t settle for anything less than fabulous," says Katie. "The secret? A perfectly fitting swimsuit that lifts, supports, and flatters your figure. Whether you’re fuller busted, petite-chested, curvy or long-bodied—there’s a swimsuit that will enhance your shape and make you feel amazing."

Katie's used her insider knowledge to help you feel confident, comfortable and radiant, by hand selecting the best swimsuits for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s, from clever cuts and shaping fabrics to underwires and soft cups.

Mindy Kaling, 48, looks gorgeous in 'The Malibu One Piece' from her Andie Swim collaboration

Celebrity inspiration on the swimwear to wear if you're 40+ is in abundance on Instagram; Catherine Zeta Jones, pictured main, wears a bust flattering halter swimsuit while Lisa Snowdon's two piece is both comfy and sexy. I love that Mindy Kaling, 48, models her own swimwear line and looks sensational doing so, and Amanda Holden, 54, has some of the best swimwear in the business - her recent monochrome swimsuit was utterly perfect, and is also a fave of Halle Berry, 58.

Others I use for swimwear-inspo are 50-year-old Eva Longoria (she's a fan of a bikini), Tracee Ellis Ross, 52 (she has the best designs) and Goldie Hawn, 79, on vacay is a vibe - she always has a great sporty swimsuit, which she practices beach yoga or playing with her grandkids in.

How I chose the best swimwear for 40+ women

Style: Katie has handpicked styles to suit certain body types and areas you might want to enhance or disguise.

Brand: The swimsuits featured are all from the high street, with trusted brands featured that Katie has chosen for their quality and value for money.

The swimsuits featured are all from the high street, with trusted brands featured that Katie has chosen for their quality and value for money. Print: We've got block colours, sure, but there's a few printed choices thrown in too - it's not just all black bikinis and swimsuits in this edit.

Be st swimwear for women over 40

1. The underwired swimsuit for a fuller bust

For those of us that need a bit of extra support in the bust area, an underwired bikini or swimsuit will be your go-to. These often come in bra sizing, rather than dress sizes, so you can find a perfectly comfortable and super supportive fit.

Fantasie Carabelita Underwired Swimsuit © Fantasie £94 at John Lewis SHOP SIMILAR AT NORDSTROM Why I love it: Flattering v-neck

Bra fit sizing

Bright, tropical print Katie explains: "The Underwire Swimsuit is fully lined and features a flattering V-neckline, built-up shoulder straps for ease of wear and a lower scoop back for a little less coverage and ease of fit– no tricky hook and eyes here. "Adjustable tie sides offer a ruching effect to flatter tummy area and give a variation of leg coverage."



2. The soft cup swimsuit for a fuller bust

Not everyone with a larger chest wants swimwear with an underwire; it can be uncomfortable for some. Katie suggest looking for a soft cup swimsuit with adjustable coverage, so you can get the fit just right.

Curvy Kate Zip Tide Non-Wired Multiway Swimsuit © Curvy Kate £60 at Curvy Kate $102 at Curvy Kate US Why I love it: Adjustable coverage

Fully lined

Made from quick drying fabric

Clip closure at back Katie chose Curvy Kate for their sexy swimwear. "The ultimate little black swimsuit without the wires. The secure zipper front offers a sporty feel with adjustable coverage, versatile straps allow for multi-way use into a supportive racer-back position!"



3. The swimsuit for a smaller bust

If you would like to accentuate and flatter what you've got, look for a swimsuit or bikini with padded cups. Removable is great as you can be in charge of how much - or how little - you want to oomph.

M&S Neoprene Scallop Plunge Swimsuit © M&S £35 at M&S $61.99 at M&S US Why I love it: Removable padding



Scallop detail

Available in black, white, red or green This swimsuit is crafted from neoprene fabric for a smooth feel and a flattering fit. Katie praises this "perfect" swimsuit for its "plunging scalloped v-neckline which adds oomph and fullness to the bust with removable padding offering versatility."

4. The swimsuit to flatter your tum

There's a range of tummy flattering swimsuits on the high street, and Katie advises to look for one with ruching to disguise, and wrap front to accentuate your waist.

Next Ruched Side Tummy Shaping Control Swimsuit © Next £39 at Next $75 at Next US Why I Love It: Tummy control panel

Ruched detailing

Lightly padded

Different colourways available Look for swimsuits with ruching, advises Katie, who rates this Next ruched swimsuit. "This swimsuit offers a wrap effect which we know is always flattering on the waist and the ruching draws the eye to the smallest part of your waist for a flattering look," she adds.

5. The bust accentuating swimsuit

Whatever your bust size, a twist front one piece will make the most of it. It's sexy, but practical and oh so chic. "A twist front swimsuit brings all the attention to your bust in the most flattering way," says Katie.

Pour Moi Black Indonesia Twist Front Swimsuit © Pour Moi £49 at Pour Moi SHOP SIMILAR AT NORDSTROM Why I love it: Twist front

Adjustable straps

Tummy ruching

Available in sizes 8 - 18 Want to make the most of your bust? Katie loves this swimsuit for its sexy twist front, a sure fire way to uplift and add fullness to the bust.



6. The leg lengthening swimsuit

Katie suggests trying a high cut swimsuit to lengthen the legs, an instantly slimming effect that makes your legs look fabulous.

Away That Day Cannes One Piece © Away That Day £215 at Away That Day $335 at Revolve Why I love it: 90s aesthetic

Balconette

Oversized shoulder straps

Available in eight colours, including block and print "A moderate derriere coverage ensures that you can lengthen the leg without having to minimise coverage too!" says Katie. She's a fan of this brand for its flattering pieces.



7. The bandeau swimsuit

Strapless shouldn't mean you scrimp on support, and you can find plenty of bandeau swimsuits with supportive cups integrated.