Best swimwear for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s - with expert advice on what to shop

It's no big secret - swimwear shopping ain't easy. Whatever your age or body shape, swimwear really is something where one size doesn't fit all and I've found that as I've reached midlife, it's gotten even trickier.
There's so much more to consider, for me anyway, as my body has changed a lot as I've reached my 40s.
I want swimwear that's supportive on the bust, flattering on the tum but isn't going to ride up or fall down when I'm playing in the swimming pool with my young daughter. I know friends who want swimwear that's super sexy but also comfortable, and others who want a swimsuit to accentuate their legs or their bust. See? It really is a minefield.
- The underwired wonder for a fuller best: Fantasie Carabelita Underwired Swimsuit, £94 / $75.60
- Best swimsuit for smaller busts: M&S Scallop Detail Swimsuit, £35 / $61.99
- Best tummy flattering swimsuit: Next Ruched Side Swimsuit, £39 / $75
- The leg lengthening swimsuit: Away That Day Cannes One Piece, £220 / $335
Since I'm just one woman on a swimwear shopping mission, I turned to an expert with years of insider knowledge to whittle down the hundreds of high street swimsuits to highlight the best of the best. Expert Katie Weird, who is the queen of lingerie fitting and runs Weir Wonderful, a service that offers virtual bra fittings, really is the person who knows what to look for - and where to look for it.
"No matter your age, shape or bust size—swimwear should serve you. It should uplift, flatter and make you feel phenomenal. Don’t settle for anything less than fabulous," says Katie. "The secret? A perfectly fitting swimsuit that lifts, supports, and flatters your figure. Whether you’re fuller busted, petite-chested, curvy or long-bodied—there’s a swimsuit that will enhance your shape and make you feel amazing."
Katie's used her insider knowledge to help you feel confident, comfortable and radiant, by hand selecting the best swimsuits for women in their 40s, 50s and 60s, from clever cuts and shaping fabrics to underwires and soft cups.
Celebrity inspiration on the swimwear to wear if you're 40+ is in abundance on Instagram; Catherine Zeta Jones, pictured main, wears a bust flattering halter swimsuit while Lisa Snowdon's two piece is both comfy and sexy. I love that Mindy Kaling, 48, models her own swimwear line and looks sensational doing so, and Amanda Holden, 54, has some of the best swimwear in the business - her recent monochrome swimsuit was utterly perfect, and is also a fave of Halle Berry, 58.
Others I use for swimwear-inspo are 50-year-old Eva Longoria (she's a fan of a bikini), Tracee Ellis Ross, 52 (she has the best designs) and Goldie Hawn, 79, on vacay is a vibe - she always has a great sporty swimsuit, which she practices beach yoga or playing with her grandkids in.
How I chose the best swimwear for 40+ women
- Style: Katie has handpicked styles to suit certain body types and areas you might want to enhance or disguise.
- Brand: The swimsuits featured are all from the high street, with trusted brands featured that Katie has chosen for their quality and value for money.
- Print: We've got block colours, sure, but there's a few printed choices thrown in too - it's not just all black bikinis and swimsuits in this edit.
Best swimwear for women over 40
1. The underwired swimsuit for a fuller bust
For those of us that need a bit of extra support in the bust area, an underwired bikini or swimsuit will be your go-to. These often come in bra sizing, rather than dress sizes, so you can find a perfectly comfortable and super supportive fit.
2. The soft cup swimsuit for a fuller bust
Not everyone with a larger chest wants swimwear with an underwire; it can be uncomfortable for some. Katie suggest looking for a soft cup swimsuit with adjustable coverage, so you can get the fit just right.
3. The swimsuit for a smaller bust
If you would like to accentuate and flatter what you've got, look for a swimsuit or bikini with padded cups. Removable is great as you can be in charge of how much - or how little - you want to oomph.
4. The swimsuit to flatter your tum
There's a range of tummy flattering swimsuits on the high street, and Katie advises to look for one with ruching to disguise, and wrap front to accentuate your waist.
5. The bust accentuating swimsuit
Whatever your bust size, a twist front one piece will make the most of it. It's sexy, but practical and oh so chic. "A twist front swimsuit brings all the attention to your bust in the most flattering way," says Katie.
6. The leg lengthening swimsuit
Katie suggests trying a high cut swimsuit to lengthen the legs, an instantly slimming effect that makes your legs look fabulous.
7. The bandeau swimsuit
Strapless shouldn't mean you scrimp on support, and you can find plenty of bandeau swimsuits with supportive cups integrated.