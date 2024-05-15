10 best ribbed swimsuits: The Hunza G textured lookalikes for your next holiday

If you're after a flattering swimsuit style, we've got one that will be perfect for you. Ribbed, textured or crinkle cut, however you want to describe it, this swimwear trend is one that never seems to go out of style, and we can see why. The crinkled design is so flattering on all body types, with designer brand Hunza G kicking off the trend with its iconic swimsuits. There are so many affordable lookalikes around right now, and you're going to want them for your next holiday.

If you're on the hunt for a staple swimming costume, shop our favourites from the timeless ribbed trend...

How we chose the best ribbed swimsuits

Style: Ribbed or crinkled, this swimsuit style was made popular with the infamous Hunza G

Swimsuits don't have to cost the earth so we want to showcase a wide array of price points. You've got crinked designs from £20. Can be returned: Swimsuits are a personal choice, and only you can decide whether you love or hate it. The swimwear styles in this edit can all be returned to store for a refund.

The best ribbed swimsuits to shop now