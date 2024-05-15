Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 best ribbed swimsuits 2024: The Hunza G textured lookalikes for your next holiday
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover shopping

10 best ribbed swimsuits: The Hunza G textured lookalikes for your next holiday

Ribbed swimsuits are having a real moment right now

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
Share this:

If you're after a flattering swimsuit style, we've got one that will be perfect for you. Ribbed, textured or crinkle cut, however you want to describe it, this swimwear trend is one that never seems to go out of style, and we can see why. The crinkled design is so flattering on all body types, with designer brand Hunza G kicking off the trend with its iconic swimsuits. There are so many affordable lookalikes around right now, and you're going to want them for your next holiday.

If you're on the hunt for a staple swimming costume, shop our favourites from the timeless ribbed trend... 

How we chose the best ribbed swimsuits 

  • Style: Ribbed or crinkled, this swimsuit style was made popular with the infamous Hunza G. While we're not a fan of featuring copycats, we do want to share swimsuits inspired by the style. 
  • Price: Swimsuits don't have to cost the earth so we want to showcase a wide array of price points. You've got crinked designs from £20. 
  • Can be returned: Swimsuits are a personal choice, and only you can decide whether you love or hate it. The swimwear styles in this edit can all be returned to store for a refund. 

The best ribbed swimsuits to shop now

  • Hunza G Brooke Striped Recycled Polyester-Blend Swimsuit

    Hunza G new season© Hunza G

    The Original: Hunza G

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Multi
    • Sizes: One size only
    • Bust support: No
    • Composition: 69% polyamide, 28% recycled polyester, 3% elastane

    Editor's Note

    I have tried on a Hunza G before. I bought one because I'd been influenced and the colour was incredible (the costumes have a huge selection of colours available). I absolutely loved it but didn't feel all that supported. 

    Hunza G's seersucker swimsuits were a big deal in the eighties and are now a popular brand with the fashion pack. This red and white design is part of the new season collection and is crafted from the textured fabric, and shaped into an all-in-one bandeau silhouette that’s doused in nautical-inspired stripes.

  • Bravissimo Pollenca Swimsuit

    BRAVISSIMO POLLENCA SWIMSUIT© Bravissimo

    Bravissimo Neon Pink Ribbed Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Neon Pink
    • Sizes: 28DD - 40HH
    • Bust support: Hidden underwired cups
    • Composition: 80% Polyester, 10% Nylon, 10% Elastane

    Editor's Note

    Wow! Calling all big busted ladies - I've found the most dreamy swimsuit. Say goodbye to frumpy styles and say hello to this neon pink number. Prepare to have everyone green with envy poolside. 

    This swimsuit really is something. If you thought the Hunza G style was just for the small breasted ladies, think again. This supportive underwired swimsuit is made with the same much-loved textured fabric on its best-selling Cancun swimsuit and it's definitely going to fly off the virtual rails. 

  • M&S Collection Textured One Shoulder Swimsuit

    M&S Textured One Shoulder Swimsuit© M&S

    M&S Green Ribbed One Shoulder Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Green, Black
    • Sizes: 8 - 24
    • Bust support: Removable padding
    • Composition: 88% polyamide, 12% elastane, Lining - 100% polyester

    Editor's Note

    I have this swimsuit from last year as they brought it out in a gorgeous candyfloss pink shade. I do have to say I adore this green and think it'll look divine in the sunshine. 

    The textured fabric mixed with the one shoulder design equals a very stylish swimsuit. It's designed in a regular fit, with added stretch for comfort. It also features Sun Smart technology which helps to protect skin against harmful UV rays.

  • Cupshe Navy Ribbed & Ruched One Piece Swimsuit

    Cupshe navy ribbed swimsuit© Cupshe

    Cupshe Navy Ribbed Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Multiple
    • Sizes: S - L
    • Bust support: Medium bust support
    • Composition: 95% Polyester 5% Spandex

    Editor's Note

    Cupshe is a very popular brand across the globe and it's easy to see why! There are so many options when it comes to swimwear and the price point is very good, as is the quality. 

    Bask in the warmth of summer with Cupshe's bestselling Ginger Ribbed & Ruched One-Piece. The ribbed fabric along with the ruched detail create a chic and flattering silhouette.

  • ASOS Champion Crinkle Swimsuit

    asos ribbed crinkle swimsuit© ASOS

    ASOS Teal Ribbed Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Teal, Coral
    • Sizes: XS - XL
    • Bust support: No
    • Composition: 85% polyamide, 15% elastane

    Editor's Note

    How stunning is this colour? You can choose between teal or coral, and to be quite honest, I think it would be rude not to go for both. 

    This Champion swimsuit stocked on ASOS is guaranteed to sell out. A go-to for cool and comfy classics, this swimsuit will elevate your beach look this summer. 

  • Amazon Limeeke Women's Monokini One Piece Swimsuit

    Limeeke Women's Monokini One Piece Swimsuit© Amazon

    Amazon Pink Ribbed Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Pink, Green, Black, Purple, Blue
    • Sizes: S - XL
    • Bust support: Removable padding
    • Composition: 82% Polyester, 18% Elastane

    Editor's Note

    This is giving major Hunza G vibes with the neon bright colours - which I love. I've read the reviews and they're a real mix - but those who love it, love it. 

    This sexy scoop back swimsuit is absolutely gorgeous and comes in an array of colours. It features removable padding for support and shape. This would look great with a pair of denim shorts and a bright linen shirt. 

  • Seafolly Sea Dive Deep V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit

    Seafolly Sea Dive Deep V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit© Seafolly

    Seafolly Red Ribbed Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Red, Pink, Green, Black
    • Sizes: 8 - 16
    • Bust support: Removable padding (and internal shelf bra for support)
    • Composition: 95% nylon, 5% elastane

    Editor's Note

    I absolutely adore Seafolly and I would probably say it's my favourite swimwear brand. I just think you can't go wrong and there are plenty of stylish one-pieces to choose from. They are quite expensive but I have some that I have worn for years and years and they're still excellent. 

    Made from the on-trend textured fabric, Seafolly's Sea Dive one-piece swimsuit has a simple, no-frills design. What's more, if you love it, you've got three other colours to choose from. 

  • Tu Black Ribbed Belted Swimsuit

    Tu Black Ribbed Belted Swimsuit© Tu

    Tu at Sainsburys Black Ribbed Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Black
    • Sizes: 6 - 26
    • Bust support: No
    • Composition: 94% Recycled Polyester, 6% Elastane

    Editor's Note

    The sizes are selling out fast on this one. If you're keen, make sure you press purchase. 

    In classic black, this stylish swimsuit comes ribbed with a round neck and scoop back. Love the detailing with a trendy belt wrapping around the waist, finished with a tortoiseshell ring at the centre. 

  • H&M Padded-Cup High-Leg Swimsuit

    H&M WHITE Padded-cup High-leg swimsuit© H&M

    H&M White Ribbed Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: White, Black
    • Sizes: 4 - 24
    • Bust support: Removable padding
    • Composition: Polyester 82%, Elastane 18%

    Editor's Note

    If you're on the hunt for the perfect white ribbed swimsuit, voila! This one has an extra style factor - cut-out detail! Two trends for the price of one. 

    This white swimsuit is fully lined, and has cups with removable inserts that shape the bust and provide good support.

  • Pour Moi Cali Ribbed Texture Ring Underwired Tummy Control Swimsuit

    Cali Ribbed Texture Ring Underwired Tummy Control Swimsuit© Pour Moi

    Pour Moi Orange Ribbed Swimsuit

    The Details

    • Colourways available: Orange, Green, Black Pink, Green, Black, Purple, Blue
    • Sizes: 32C - 38G
    • Bust support: Size according to bra size
    • Composition: 94% Recycled Polyester 6% Elastane

    Editor's Note

    After reading the reviews, I think I'll be buying this swimsuit for my next vacay. One shopper wrote: "Beautiful fit and love the colour. It's my second purchase and will definitely buy again. Also gives me a great shape." A lot of the reviews state that they've bought a second colour. 

    Get beach ready in the Cali Ribbed Texture Ring Underwired Tummy Control Swimsuit. Featuring a scoop neckline and O-ring decorations this textured swimsuit looks effortlessly stylish.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more