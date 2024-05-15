10 best ribbed swimsuits: The Hunza G textured lookalikes for your next holiday

If you're after a flattering swimsuit style, we've got one that will be perfect for you. Ribbed, textured or crinkle cut, however you want to describe it, this swimwear trend is one that never seems to go out of style, and we can see why. The crinkled design is so flattering on all body types, with designer brand Hunza G kicking off the trend with its iconic swimsuits. There are so many affordable lookalikes around right now, and you're going to want them for your next holiday.
If you're on the hunt for a staple swimming costume, shop our favourites from the timeless ribbed trend...
I have tried on a Hunza G before. I bought one because I'd been influenced and the colour was incredible (the costumes have a huge selection of colours available). I absolutely loved it but didn't feel all that supported.
Hunza G's seersucker swimsuits were a big deal in the eighties and are now a popular brand with the fashion pack. This red and white design is part of the new season collection and is crafted from the textured fabric, and shaped into an all-in-one bandeau silhouette that’s doused in nautical-inspired stripes.
Wow! Calling all big busted ladies - I've found the most dreamy swimsuit. Say goodbye to frumpy styles and say hello to this neon pink number. Prepare to have everyone green with envy poolside.
This swimsuit really is something. If you thought the Hunza G style was just for the small breasted ladies, think again. This supportive underwired swimsuit is made with the same much-loved textured fabric on its best-selling Cancun swimsuit and it's definitely going to fly off the virtual rails.
I have this swimsuit from last year as they brought it out in a gorgeous candyfloss pink shade. I do have to say I adore this green and think it'll look divine in the sunshine.
The textured fabric mixed with the one shoulder design equals a very stylish swimsuit. It's designed in a regular fit, with added stretch for comfort. It also features Sun Smart technology which helps to protect skin against harmful UV rays.
Cupshe Navy Ribbed & Ruched One Piece Swimsuit
Cupshe Navy Ribbed Swimsuit
The Details
Colourways available: Multiple
Sizes: S - L
Bust support: Medium bust support
Composition: 95% Polyester 5% Spandex
Editor's Note
Cupshe is a very popular brand across the globe and it's easy to see why! There are so many options when it comes to swimwear and the price point is very good, as is the quality.
Bask in the warmth of summer with Cupshe's bestselling Ginger Ribbed & Ruched One-Piece. The ribbed fabric along with the ruched detail create a chic and flattering silhouette.
ASOS Champion Crinkle Swimsuit
ASOS Teal Ribbed Swimsuit
The Details
Colourways available: Teal, Coral
Sizes: XS - XL
Bust support: No
Composition: 85% polyamide, 15% elastane
Editor's Note
How stunning is this colour? You can choose between teal or coral, and to be quite honest, I think it would be rude not to go for both.
This Champion swimsuit stocked on ASOS is guaranteed to sell out. A go-to for cool and comfy classics, this swimsuit will elevate your beach look this summer.
Amazon Limeeke Women's Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon Pink Ribbed Swimsuit
The Details
Colourways available: Pink, Green, Black, Purple, Blue
Sizes: S - XL
Bust support: Removable padding
Composition: 82% Polyester, 18% Elastane
Editor's Note
This is giving major Hunza G vibes with the neon bright colours - which I love. I've read the reviews and they're a real mix - but those who love it, love it.
This sexy scoop back swimsuit is absolutely gorgeous and comes in an array of colours. It features removable padding for support and shape. This would look great with a pair of denim shorts and a bright linen shirt.
Seafolly Sea Dive Deep V-Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Seafolly Red Ribbed Swimsuit
The Details
Colourways available: Red, Pink, Green, Black
Sizes: 8 - 16
Bust support: Removable padding (and internal shelf bra for support)
Composition: 95% nylon, 5% elastane
Editor's Note
I absolutely adore Seafolly and I would probably say it's my favourite swimwear brand. I just think you can't go wrong and there are plenty of stylish one-pieces to choose from. They are quite expensive but I have some that I have worn for years and years and they're still excellent.
Made from the on-trend textured fabric, Seafolly's Sea Dive one-piece swimsuit has a simple, no-frills design. What's more, if you love it, you've got three other colours to choose from.
Tu Black Ribbed Belted Swimsuit
Tu at Sainsburys Black Ribbed Swimsuit
The Details
Colourways available: Black
Sizes: 6 - 26
Bust support: No
Composition: 94% Recycled Polyester, 6% Elastane
Editor's Note
The sizes are selling out fast on this one. If you're keen, make sure you press purchase.
In classic black, this stylish swimsuit comes ribbed with a round neck and scoop back. Love the detailing with a trendy belt wrapping around the waist, finished with a tortoiseshell ring at the centre.
H&M Padded-Cup High-Leg Swimsuit
H&M White Ribbed Swimsuit
The Details
Colourways available: White, Black
Sizes: 4 - 24
Bust support: Removable padding
Composition: Polyester 82%, Elastane 18%
Editor's Note
If you're on the hunt for the perfect white ribbed swimsuit, voila! This one has an extra style factor - cut-out detail! Two trends for the price of one.
This white swimsuit is fully lined, and has cups with removable inserts that shape the bust and provide good support.
Pour Moi Cali Ribbed Texture Ring Underwired Tummy Control Swimsuit
Pour Moi Orange Ribbed Swimsuit
The Details
Colourways available: Orange, Green, Black Pink, Green, Black, Purple, Blue
Sizes: 32C - 38G
Bust support: Size according to bra size
Composition: 94% Recycled Polyester 6% Elastane
Editor's Note
After reading the reviews, I think I'll be buying this swimsuit for my next vacay. One shopper wrote: "Beautiful fit and love the colour. It's my second purchase and will definitely buy again. Also gives me a great shape." A lot of the reviews state that they've bought a second colour.
Get beach ready in the Cali Ribbed Texture Ring Underwired Tummy Control Swimsuit. Featuring a scoop neckline and O-ring decorations this textured swimsuit looks effortlessly stylish.
