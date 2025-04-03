Meghan Markle loves a striped summer dress and I could totally see her in this chic high street midi

The royals all have their signature styles, and Meghan Markle is synonymous with a striped summer dress. From the strapless jersey piece by Posse she wore to celebrate her birthday to the linen Reformation beach dress she stepped out in back in 2018, the 43-year-old Duchess is frequently seen in the classic print, and never more so than the summer months.

I've written about Meghan's wardrobe so many times that I instantly thought of her when I was browsing the new high street collections online this morning. Karen Millen has just dropped a very chic striped midi dress, and I could see the former Suits star wearing it.

Made from lightweight cotton, the midi dress is super lightweight and breezy, so it's perfect for the new season. It features a stylish off-the-shoulder cut with delicate straps - so you don't have to worry about keeping it in place - and a buckle belt to cinch in your waist. It falls to a midi or maxi length depending on your height (and if you're wearing heels!)

The new-in style is currently available in all sizes, from a UK 6-16, and as the entire site is on sale, right now you can shop it for £119.20 (that's 20% off). For US shoppers it costs $268.

It's definitely reminiscent of the structural Altuzarra Studio striped dress Meghan wore to attend a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting reception in summer 2018. She joined Prince Harry and the late Queen at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London, accessorising with a classic black blazer and matching stiletto heels.

Meghan wore a similar striped dress at a royal engagement in 2018

The New York-based label is one of Meghan's favourite brands and the dress was named the Audrey, perhaps after Audrey Hepburn who is thought to be one of her style icons.

The Karen Millen midi also gives me similar vibes to the striped Martin Grant dress she wore in Tonga, also in 2018. Meghan and Harry were touring New Zealand, Fiji and Australia, which required a smart but summer-ready wardrobe for the royals. She completed the look with matching court shoes and a Prada clutch.

Meghan wore Martin Grant and Prada on a 2018 royal tour

If you prefer the strapless fitted style of her striped Posse dress, I've found an amazing lookalike at H&M and it's just £22.99/$29.99. Made from a heavy, ribbed jersey with a concealed silicone trim at the top to keep it in place, it comes in an inclusive range of sizes from XS-4XL.

The H&M dress also comes in slimmer stripes and a range of colourways, from cream to chocolate brown.