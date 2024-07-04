Cat Deeley has nailed summer dressing with one dress – and I’ve tracked it down

Cat Deeley’s style has never been in question, from her CD:UK days to her stints in America presenting prime time shows. But her daily fashion on This Morning is really bringing home the fact that Cat is one of the best dressed British stars of the moment – and her dress today on This Morning is yet another piece of evidence in the Cat Deeley style file.

For Thursday's show, the 47-year-old gave summer dressing 101 with her white floral dress. Luckily I tracked down Cat's dress and it's from Mint Velvet. Priced at £159, it's about as perfect a summer dress as you can get, in my opinion.

Cat Deeley is a vision in a Mint Velvet floral dress

Her cream tone floral dress is midi length, and features a crew neckline, short split sleeves and flattering ruched detailing at the waist - ideal for smoothing out any bumps and giving the dress a point of difference.

Available in sizes 6-18, its pretty without being twee with its red rose pattern and swishy silhouette. The mum-of-two wore the dress with white strappy sandals, a high street buy from Zara.

This dress is, on first look, giving occasion wear. Yes, its white - or cream in fact - but add colourful or metallic accessories and you can easily wear it to weddings, christenings and smart summer events. To dress it down, I'd add chunky sandals, or slim cream flats or even sneakers, and a denim jacket. Raffia accessories will also look gorgeous with this midi, just steer clear of trying to match your shoes and bag to the roses. Matchy matchy is not the one.

If you're into Cat's dress but want to spend a little less, I found this similar midi dress at M&S for £35. It has the same red rose design, on a cream background, with a ruched bust and short frilled sleeves.

Cat's clearly a fan of Mint Velvet, having worn pieces from the brand throughout the presenting duties. Her Mint Velvet white lace mini dress was one of the highlights back in May, and her khaki waistcoat and trousers from the brand had our team scrambling to buy them before they sold out. The presenter has also made me give the Mint Velvet jewellery a second look, with her chunky bangles, rings and hoops often from the high street label too.