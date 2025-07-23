M&S just dropped the dreamiest white midi dress - and it's identical to a celebrity-loved style

Reformation’s much‑coveted Tagliatelle linen dress is a wardrobe staple for style icons like Jennifer Lopez, and M&S has just stepped up their game with an amazing high-street lookalike.

The original midi by the LA-based label has long been on my wishlist thanks to its romantic but wearable design. Featuring a corset bodice, scalloped-lace square neckline, adjustable straps and a flared skirt, J.Lo catapulted it into viral fame after wearing it on repeat, first debuting the dress on her honeymoon back in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez wearing the Tagliatelle dress in Paris

She's since worn the same style in a gingham print in Beverley Hills, and a denim version has also been spotted on the likes of Kristen Bell. Even the star of hit Amazon Prime show We Were Liars, Emily Alyn Lind, has worn it in a cherry red shade.

Once available in multiple prints and colours, it now only comes in white and is sold out in almost every size, but Marks & Spencer's lookalike is just £59 and you can shop it in UK sizes 6-24, as well as three different lengths.

M&S Linen Blend Square Neck Midi Skater Dress £59 at M&S

A go-to white dress is a summer wardrobe staple, and like Reformation, Marks & Spencer's high street piece uses shirring and subtle structure around the waist to shape it before gently flaring into a full skirt.

Both dresses highlight a striking square neckline that's stylish and flattering, with pretty scalloped lace trim. The whole vibe is sleek and modern, clean‑edged and effortlessly chic.

Made from 100% linen, the Tagliatelle offers lightweight comfort, while the M&S version is a linen blend, echoing that breathable, laid-back feel, but far more affordable.

Reformation Tagliatelle Linen Dress £278/$278 at Reformation

They both come in a timeless midi length with an A-line hem that flatters every figure and transitions seamlessly from day to evening. With their polished yet relaxed silhouettes, they look equally at ease with sandals or heels, but they're super versatile so you could even wear them with white trainers or ballet flats.

"The white summer dress transcends trends and stands the test of time," says Personal Stylist Helen Richardson. "Its timeless appeal lies in its simplicity and versatility. Like a blank canvas, the white summer dress invites endless possibilities for personal expression. Its purity and crispness expresses a sense of freshness and vitality, perfectly mirroring the carefree spirit of summer.

"From garden parties to beachside soirées, the white summer dress effortlessly adapts to any occasion, making it a staple in every fashion enthusiast's wardrobe. With each passing season, its charm only grows stronger, reminding us that classic beauty never goes out of style."