Back to school: 7 kids' shoes that are comfy, cool, and machine washable

With a new school term on the horizon, kids across the country will be packing their sports kit and picking out a new pair of shoes to carry them through the year. Usually, children tend to fixate on colour and style, leaving it up to the parents to work out which shoes are worth investing in for back to school. While cost, quality, and durability are important factors to consider, it’s also essential to prioritise comfort and support.

Sounds like a lot to ask for in just one pair of shoes, right? Fortunately, Skechers is here to help.

Renowned for creating trainers that are colourful, comfortable, and easy to wear, the footwear giant’s latest collection is the most practical yet. Skechers has a wide selection of bold styles with stretch-lace detailing, hook-and-loop closures, and vibrant colour combinations.

And thanks to the brand’s “Hands Free Slip-in” technology, their latest designs offer a sleek solution to your child’s footwear needs. Known as the "Slip-ins", the lace-free shoes allow children to slip their trainers easily on and off, while the innovative material means that they can be thrown into the washing machine after a mucky day on the playground.

The collection’s unique ankle pillow design™, shock-absorbing soles and stretch fit technology have also been specially created to support your child’s feet while providing maximum comfort.

So, if you want shoes that will tick every item on your checklist, check out our favourite pairs from Skechers’ latest range.

7 best back to school kids trainers

A sleek design engineered with a cushioned, air-cooled memory foam insole in Skechers’ Slip-in style, this pair of trainers offers a sock-like fit for premium comfort and support. Available in two smart colourways, this pair will match seamlessly with the rest of your child’s sports kit.

For a fun twist on a classic pair of lace-up kicks, this lightweight and sporty style features a colour block mesh body with a stretch lace front panel. Perfect for kids who like the lace-up look but need a little extra support, these trainers are as cool as they are comfortable. Available in three bold colourways, there’s a perfect style for everyone.

For a sleek and streamlined fit, the Smooth Step Slip-ins are the perfect pair of shoes for a child who wants comfort and speed rolled into one. Available in variety of bright and neutral colours, this classic design will take them easily from the classroom to the football pitch.

A gorgeously glittery option for kids with a soft spot for sparkle, these supportive Slip-ins feature the same exclusive Heel Pillow™ technology as the rest of the Skechers’ range, plus a memory foam insole for maximum support. These metallic trainers are an irresistible option for budding fashionistas and come in two pretty colourways.

Take your style to the stars with this pair of light-up Slip-ins. Each pair features a galaxy themed sole that lights up when you switch them on, and all the same comfort technology to guarantee a supportive fit.

If glitter and lights are a little too much, then this pastel pair of Slip-ins could be just the ticket for your child's back to school wardrobe. Featuring a pretty lilac and pink design with a splash of pattern on the heel, this style offers a timeless colour combination with all the same comfortable benefits as the rest of the range.

Perfect to pair with a more traditional uniform, these black Slip-ins are as supportive as they are versatile. Available in four discreet colourways, this pair of trainers will make sure that your child is prepared for whatever the day has in store for them.

