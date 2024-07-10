9 cool school backpacks for teenage boys and girls

The end of term is nigh, but thoughts are already on the best backpack for teens to take into the new school year in September. As well as being durable, it needs to be comfy to carry, big enough for their school books but stylish enough that they'll be begging to carry it. That's no easy feat with a teen, but we've found some of the coolest backpacks for girls and boys.

You can impress your child with this choice of backpack, from big brands like Nike and Adidas to cute Smiggle designs, Hype school bags (some of the trendiest styles around) and bags emblazoned with their favourite things, including Harry Potter and Minecraft.

We're focusing only on school backpacks, because as celebrity osteopath Nadia Alibhai, who has almost 20 years of experience, says, its the healthiest way for kids to carry their school essentials. "A backpack shouldn’t weigh more than 10% of the child’s weight. Anything heavier will cause the child to lean forward and cause strains and pain in the upper back and also won’t help with their posture."

How we chose the best school backpacks

Durability : It goes without saying, you don't want to be buying a new backpack for your teen every few weeks. We've tried to find the most durable, by reading online reviews and taking material into account.

Expert advice : Using expert Nadia The Osteopath's advice, we've found as many backpacks that fit her criteria to keep your teen's back and posture in tip top shape.

Functionality : No use sending them off to school with a tiny backpack, or one that isn't going to fit all the bits and bobs they need. We've found those with pockets, flaps, hidden charging docks and more.

Style: We might not be teens, but we think the backpacks we've highlighted are pretty cool...

The best school backpacks for kids

1/ 9 Smiggle Harry Potter Backpack Key Details: Dimensions: 40cm x 30cm x 22cm

Volume: Not specified

Extras: Padded straps, laptop pouch, zipped pockets and water bottle holder Harry Potter is forever a vibe for teens, and they can show their love for the wizard with Smiggle's Harry Potter backpack. As well as plenty of pockets and compartments for the essentials, it also has a laptop/tablet sleeve and a dedicated name label.

2/ 9 New Balance Black Backpack Key Details: Dimensions: 19 H x 13 W x 5 inches

Extras: Padded laptop sleeve, mesh padded shoulder straps New Balance's sleek, simple design includes a padded laptop sleeve and padded straps, for comfort, along with an abundance of pockets with zips to keep valuables secure. It's made from a lightweight yet durable polyester material to prevent rips and tears, and is easy to clean.

3/ 9 Hype Multi Holographic Backpack Key Details: Dimensions: 42cm x 30cm x 12cm

Volume: 18L

Extras: Adjustable padded straps, wipe clean Hype is the go-to for cool, unusual designs from plain bold colours to pastel tie dye and this holographic material. This backpack is wipe clean, ideal for busy teens, and has plenty of pockets.

4/ 9 Nike Elemental Backpack Key Details: Dual-zip main compartment and front zip pocket, exterior mesh side pocket , plus padded back panel for extra comfort.

For a classic sports-style backpack, Nike is a great choice for teens both girls and boys and this timeless backpack is spot on. Available in blue or black, it has plenty of pockets along with a padded back panel for extra comfort. The straps are padded and adjustable, too.

5/ 9 Fjallraven Kanken Backpack Key Details: Dimensions: 42cm x 30cm x18cm

Volume: Not specified

Extras: Internal laptop sleeve, waterproof Created with durable Vinylon F and recycled polyamide construction, this bag is designed to last a lifetime. The main compartment features a laptop sleeve whilst the outer has a font zip pocket and two side pockets for plenty of storage.



6/ 9 HEROIC KNIGHT Slim Laptop Rucksack with USB Charging Port Key Details: Dimensions: 16.5 x 10.2 x3.9 inches

Volume: Not specified

Extras: USB charging port Great for the teen who is always low on battery, Amazon's backpack has a built-in USB charging port to keep them topped up all day long. It's a slim design, but big enough to still fit a laptop or tablet, books and essentials.

7/ 9 Adidas Originals Classic Backpack Key Details: Spacious compartments, side pockets and made from recycled polyester. Made with a smooth, durable recycled polyester for lasting wear, the Adidas classic backpack comes in various colourways and has a spacious main compartment with a secure dual-zip fastening, and a zipped front pocket to keep your gear organised.



8/ 9 Minecraft Backpack Key Details: Dimensions: 42 x 31cm

Extras: 16.5inches tall, lightweight Got a Minecraft fan? This lightweight yet spacious backpack is ideal for them, packed with plenty of pockets, sleeves and compartments for them to keep their school bits and bobs. Has padded, adjustable shoulder straps and Minecraft design all over.