The bladeless fan that shoppers swear is as good as the Dyson but a third of the price

With a bit of luck, the warmer weather will be here before we know it. Are you prepared? I’m not talking about making sure you have a lineup of cute summer dresses in your wardrobe here, I’m asking you if you have a good fan sorted for when the hot temperatures hit?

I know from experience that it’s best to snap up your fan of choice before the thermometer rises, as the best ones can sell out. So with that in mind I wanted to tell you about a fan I found on Amazon that I think is very good value for money.

I shop Amazon for a living, so I’ve always got one eye on the deals page. Not only did this fan pop up with 25% off, the reviews are excellent - with several verified shoppers saying it is as good as, if not better than Dyson.

You can currently get the Ultty Bladess Fan with Air Purifier for £119.99 instead of £159.99 (or $149.99 if you're in the US). At it’s sale price, it’s a third of the price of the cheapest Dyson fan with air purifying technology. But is it worth it, and what are Amazon shoppers saying about it? We took a deep dive into the comments section…

© Ultty

Ultty Bladess Fan with Air Purifier main features

Colour: White

White Size: 23.5 x 23.5 x 81cm

23.5 x 23.5 x 81cm Fan type: Floor fan, bladeless

Floor fan, bladeless Power source: corded electric

corded electric Noise level: 35db

35db Weight: 3.45kg

3.45kg Warranty: 2 years

2 years Air purifier: Removable H13 HEPA air filter, which removes 99.97 of allergens and ultrafine particles

Removable H13 HEPA air filter, which removes 99.97 of allergens and ultrafine particles Modes: 3 modes, 9 level settings, low noise mode, 8-hour timer, sleep mode, air outlet 30 degrees adjustable 90 degrees oscillating fan

3 modes, 9 level settings, low noise mode, 8-hour timer, sleep mode, air outlet 30 degrees adjustable 90 degrees oscillating fan Control: Via LED touch screen or remote control

Via LED touch screen or remote control Coverage: rooms of up to 36 metres squared, filters the air five times an hour

What’s so good about the fan?

As a bladeless fan, it’s especially suited for families with kids and pets - there’s no danger of little fingers, paws or tail getting caught in the blades and injured.

The noise level is extremely good too - ideally, fans should be no louder than 50dB-60dB, which is roughly a little louder than a refrigerator. At 35dB it’s much lower than this, meaning you can easily watch TV or listen to music while it’s on - and it won’t disrupt sleep. And on that point - the LED screen dims after two minutes, so there’s no annoying lights illuminating your bedroom.

Any allergy sufferers will also find the removable HEPA filter a big plus point. The brand recommends you change it every three months for optimal room filtration.

© Ultty The Ultty Bladeless Fan features a removable HEPA filter, making it great for allergy sufferers

What are Amazon shoppers saying?

The fan has over 2,300 positive reviews from verified Amazon reviewers, and an impressive 64% five-star rating. Shoppers rated it highly for functionality, appearance and say it works well and has good room coverage. They are incredibly sold on the price, with several shoppes calling it “incredible value for money”.

Multiple reviews compare it favourably to the Dyson fans. Says one: “I was looking for something similar to the Dyson in function without paying for the name. This R21 ULTTY fan is perfect: quiet with all the features you'd want plus the HEPA filter is a great extra to have.”

Says another: “Bought this to use in my office, but it has ended up in the main room of the house! Quiet to use, as good if not better than the Dyson fans that we already had.”

The noise level of the fan is praised again and again. “This is a really quiet fan that looks and feels good quality,” says one reviewer. “Easy to sleep with it on - as we have many times already this summer.”

One reviewer even decided on this fan as a replacement for their old Dyson. They explained: “Bought this as I needed a replacement for the Dyson one that I bought a few years ago and which now makes too much noise. This one is nice and silent and gives a nice airflow even at the lower settings, whilst not blowing a gale like a standard pedestal fan.

“It is nice and compact and easy to carry using the part that loops over the top. The remote is compact and easy to use. The best part is the fact that the light on the front goes out after a few seconds, unlike the Dyson which lights up the room all night.

“The timer function works well too and is handy for when you want to just have some cooling airflow at bedtime and not have to wait up to turn it off. At less than half the price of the Dyson, this is good value for money.

Are there any complaints in the reviews section? Some shoppers found that the night mode didn’t offer enough airflow and other shoppers who were used to the power of blade fans didn’t find it powerful enough. Other reviewers said for the remote to work, you have to be quite close to the fan (roughly six feet according to one customer).

© Ultty Bladeless fans are great for homes with pets or kids as there's no danger of littlwe fingers, paws or tails gettign caught in spinning blades

Ultty Bladess Fan with Air Purifier pros and cons

Pros:

Price: The Uttly model is less than a third of the price of the Dyson, which is a big difference, however you look at it

LED screen dims after two minutes: sleep won’t be disrupted

Good price-quality ratio

Easy to assemble: several shoppers said they didn’t need to read the instructions

Replaceable HEPA Filter: great for allergy sufferers

Design: The fan has the same sleek design as the Dyson fans, with several shoppers saying they couldn’t tell it apart

Noise: overall the fan wins praise for being relatively quiet

Cons: