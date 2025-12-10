The best matching Christmas pajamas for the whole family - including the dog

Nothing screams the holidays quite like a pair of Christmas pajamas, especially when they're for the whole family. While we love Christmas jumpers and sequins at this time of year, there's nothing comfier than a pair of PJs. What's better than that? Matching ones for your whole family, that's what.
Think of the snaps you can take on December 25 - and there's even Christmas pajamas for the dog too.
- Plaid: NEXT Red Check Christmas Pajamas, from $32 / from £16
- Cute: Chelsea Peers Peers the Bear Christmas Fair Isle Print Matching Family Pyjamas, from $30 / from £22
- Silly: PatPat Matching Holiday Set, from $27
- Nutcracker-themed: Posh Peanut Matching Pajamas, from $30
- Grinch-themed: Hanna Andersson Dr. Seuss Grinch Matching Family Pajamas, from $31.25
- Personalized: Personalized Christmas Santa Print Pyjamas, from $35.62 / from £28.80
Far from being cheesy, family Christmas pyjamas have become par for the course, with the high street awash with matching pyjamas for everyone from your nan and grandad down to the dog.
Christmas pajamas - what's hot
There's plenty of patterns to suit all tastes too. From winter scenes to candy cane patterns, character pjs featuring the likes of the Grinch and Snoopy to classic tartan or gingham. I even managed to persuade my partner (who never wants to match) that we needed matching family pajamas for our daughter's first Christmas, and it's been a tradition ever since.
The most classic of patterns, though, is plaid, with red, blue or green tartan as some of the most timeless. This year, some have had a glow-up with large collars, bow detailing and scallop edging.
How I chose the best matching Christmas pajamas
- Design: Of course these are all festive themed, and I've included as many different types of patterns and designs to suit all tastes.
- Availability: It will come as no surprise that these sell out fast, and all of the sets included in this edit were in stock at the time of publishing for most, if not all, of the family.
- Price: Christmas pajamas can range from $20 a pair upwards, and I've done the work to find as many affordable matching Christmas pajamas as possible. If you're wanting to splash the cash, you'll find some more expensive pairs in there too.
- Sizes: At the very least, the Christmas pajamas I've found come in kids sizes and adults, and some are available for your pets too.