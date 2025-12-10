The best matching Christmas pajamas for the whole family - including the dog

Nothing screams the holidays quite like a pair of Christmas pajamas, especially when they're for the whole family. While we love Christmas jumpers and sequins at this time of year, there's nothing comfier than a pair of PJs. What's better than that? Matching ones for your whole family, that's what.

Think of the snaps you can take on December 25 - and there's even Christmas pajamas for the dog too.

Far from being cheesy, family Christmas pyjamas have become par for the course, with the high street awash with matching pyjamas for everyone from your nan and grandad down to the dog.

Christmas pajamas - what's hot

There's plenty of patterns to suit all tastes too. From winter scenes to candy cane patterns, character pjs featuring the likes of the Grinch and Snoopy to classic tartan or gingham. I even managed to persuade my partner (who never wants to match) that we needed matching family pajamas for our daughter's first Christmas, and it's been a tradition ever since.

The most classic of patterns, though, is plaid, with red, blue or green tartan as some of the most timeless. This year, some have had a glow-up with large collars, bow detailing and scallop edging.

How I chose the best matching Christmas pajamas

Design : Of course these are all festive themed, and I've included as many different types of patterns and designs to suit all tastes.

: Christmas pajamas can range from $20 a pair upwards, and I've done the work to find as many affordable matching Christmas pajamas as possible. If you're wanting to splash the cash, you'll find some more expensive pairs in there too. Sizes: At the very least, the Christmas pajamas I've found come in kids sizes and adults, and some are available for your pets too.

Shop the best matching Christmas pajamas

1/ 9 Next Matching Christmas Pyjamas © Next FROM $32 AT NEXT FROM £16 AT NEXT UK Sizes available: Kids

Womens

Mens

Pets Editor's Note: These are so chic for women they could be worn out! Classic tartan is a great choice for holiday pjs, as the print never goes out of style and it's such a timeless look for the season. They're made from 100% cotton, so sure to be snuggly soft.



2/ 9 Peers the Bear Christmas Fair Isle Print Matching Family Pyjamas © Chelsea Peers FROM $30 AT CHELSEA PEERS FROM £22 AT CHELSEA PEERS Sizes: Kids

Womens plus maternity

Mens Editor's Note: Cute is the word for these Chelsea Peers pjs, which combine the traditional Fair Isle print with Peers the bear - adorable! As well womens and mens, these are available in maternity plus kids, including a sweet romper for babies.

3/ 9 PATPAT Family Christmas Pjs © Target FROM £26.85 AT TARGET Sizes available: Younger kids

Older kids

Womens

Mens Editor's Note: These joyful pjs really are for the whole family, and they're not afraid to say it! Each top features the corresponding slogan, from Mommy Elf to Little Elf, and come with candy striped pants.

4/ 9 Posh Peanut Matching Christmas Pyjamas © Posh Peanut FROM $30.40 AT POSH PEANUT US FROM £21 AT POSH PEANUT UK Sizes available: Younger kids



Older kids

Unisex adults Editors Note: Created from super soft bamboo viscose, this print is so adorable, with a nutcracker theme on red stripes.

5/ 9 Hanna Andersson Grinch Pajamas © Hanna Andersson FROM $31.25 AT HANNA ANDERSSON Sizes available: Younger kids

Older kids

Mens

Womens Editor's Note: You're a mean one, Mr Grinch - but not in these pjs, as they're bringing the holiday cheer! Covered in a Dr Seuss The Grinch design, these are super sweet for the whole family.

6/ 9 Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge Matching Holiday Family Pajama Sets © Amazon FROM $9.80 AT AMAZON US Sizes available: Younger kids

Older kids

Mens

Womens Editor's Note: How fun are these super festive pjs, covered in tiny Christmas themed pictures including reindeers, trees and candy canes. They're made from a soft midweight cotton micro-rib knit, with a gentle stretch for comfort

7/ 9 Not On The High Street Personalized Christmas Santa Print Pyjamas © NOTHS FROM $35 AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET FROM £28.80 AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET Sizes available: Younger kids



Older kids

Womens

Mens Editor's Note: I love these personalized pajamas, with a Santa print and the chance to have your name embroidered. Each pair can be personalized with up to 255 characters, from a nickname to their full name.

8/ 9 Gap Candy Cane Matching Pajamas © Gap FROM $13 AT GAP US FROM £18 AT GAP UK Sizes available: Kids

Womens

Mens Editor's Note: The Gap has gone down the soft, jersey route with their chic pajamas. Featuring a candy cane design on a navy background, you can buy these in kids, womens and mens.

