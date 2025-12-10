The best matching Christmas pajamas for the whole family - including the dog

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best matching family Christmas pajamas 2025 - including the dog
The top family holiday PJ sets the whole squad will want to wear come December 25, from little ones to the dog and even grandparents too

Matching family Christmas pyjamas© NEXT

Carla Challis
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Nothing screams the holidays quite like a pair of Christmas pajamas, especially when they're for the whole family. While we love Christmas jumpers and sequins at this time of year, there's nothing comfier than a pair of PJs. What's better than that? Matching ones for your whole family, that's what. 

Think of the snaps you can take on December 25 - and there's even Christmas pajamas for the dog too.

Far from being cheesy, family Christmas pyjamas have become par for the course, with the high street awash with matching pyjamas for everyone from your nan and grandad down to the dog.

Christmas pajamas - what's hot

There's plenty of patterns to suit all tastes too. From winter scenes to candy cane patterns, character pjs featuring the likes of the Grinch and Snoopy to classic tartan or gingham. I even managed to persuade my partner (who never wants to match) that we needed matching family pajamas for our daughter's first Christmas, and it's been a tradition ever since. 

The most classic of patterns, though, is plaid, with red, blue or green tartan as some of the most timeless. This year, some have had a glow-up with large collars, bow detailing and scallop edging.

How I chose the best matching Christmas pajamas

  • Design: Of course these are all festive themed, and I've included as many different types of patterns and designs to suit all tastes.
  • Availability: It will come as no surprise that these sell out fast, and all of the sets included in this edit were in stock at the time of publishing for most, if not all, of the family.
  • Price: Christmas pajamas can range from $20 a pair upwards, and I've done the work to find as many affordable matching Christmas pajamas as possible. If you're wanting to splash the cash, you'll find some more expensive pairs in there too.
  • Sizes: At the very least, the Christmas pajamas I've found come in kids sizes and adults, and some are available for your pets too.

Shop the best matching Christmas pajamas

Next Matching Christmas Pyjamas

Next Xmas Pajamas© Next

FROM $32 AT NEXT

FROM £16 AT NEXT UK

Sizes available:
  • Kids
  • Womens
  • Mens
  • Pets

Editor's Note:

These are so chic for women they could be worn out! Classic tartan is a great choice for holiday pjs, as the print never goes out of style and it's such a timeless look for the season. They're made from 100% cotton, so sure to be snuggly soft.

Peers the Bear Christmas Fair Isle Print Matching Family Pyjamas

Chelsea Peers pajamas© Chelsea Peers

FROM $30 AT CHELSEA PEERS

FROM £22 AT CHELSEA PEERS

Sizes:
  • Kids
  • Womens plus maternity
  • Mens

Editor's Note:

Cute is the word for these Chelsea Peers pjs, which combine the traditional Fair Isle print with Peers the bear - adorable! 

As well womens and mens, these are available in maternity plus kids, including a sweet romper for babies.

PATPAT Family Christmas Pjs

PatPat Pjs© Target

FROM £26.85 AT TARGET

Sizes available:
  • Younger kids
  • Older kids
  • Womens
  • Mens

Editor's Note:

These joyful pjs really are for the whole family, and they're not afraid to say it! Each top features the corresponding slogan, from Mommy Elf to Little Elf, and come with candy striped pants.

Posh Peanut Matching Christmas Pyjamas

Posh Peanut Matching Christmas Pyjamas© Posh Peanut

FROM $30.40 AT POSH PEANUT US

FROM £21 AT POSH PEANUT UK

Sizes available:
  • Younger kids
  • Older kids
  • Unisex adults

Editors Note:

Created from super soft bamboo viscose, this print is so adorable, with a nutcracker theme on red stripes.

Hanna Andersson Grinch Pajamas

Grinch pjs© Hanna Andersson

FROM $31.25 AT HANNA ANDERSSON

Sizes available:
  • Younger kids 
  • Older kids
  • Mens
  • Womens

Editor's Note:

You're a mean one, Mr Grinch - but not in these pjs, as they're bringing the holiday cheer! Covered in a Dr Seuss The Grinch design, these are super sweet for the whole family.

Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge Matching Holiday Family Pajama Sets

Amazon pjs© Amazon

FROM $9.80 AT AMAZON US

Sizes available:
  • Younger kids 
  • Older kids
  • Mens
  • Womens

Editor's Note:

How fun are these super festive pjs, covered in tiny Christmas themed pictures including reindeers, trees and candy canes. They're made from a soft midweight cotton micro-rib knit, with a gentle stretch for comfort 

Not On The High Street Personalized Christmas Santa Print Pyjamas

Personalized Pjs© NOTHS

FROM $35 AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

FROM £28.80 AT NOT ON THE HIGH STREET

Sizes available:
  • Younger kids
  • Older kids
  • Womens
  • Mens

Editor's Note:

I love these personalized pajamas, with a Santa print and the chance to have your name embroidered. Each pair can be personalized with up to 255 characters, from a nickname to their full name.

Gap Candy Cane Matching Pajamas

Gap Candy Cane Pjs© Gap

FROM $13 AT GAP US

FROM £18 AT GAP UK

Sizes available:
  • Kids
  • Womens
  • Mens

Editor's Note:

The Gap has gone down the soft, jersey route with their chic pajamas. Featuring a candy cane design on a navy background, you can buy these in kids, womens and mens.

Cactus Plant Flea Market x Skims Flannel Pjs

Skims Christmas Pjs© Skims

FROM $54 AT SKIMS US

FROM £58 AT SKIMS UK

Sizes available:
  • Younger kids
  • Older kids
  • Womens
  • Mens

Editor's Note:

Could these Skims pjs be the festive fashion the Kardashians will wear on Christmas Day? I like to think so!

