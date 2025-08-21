Ranvir Singh brings the heat in a red hot dress and gold shoes - the perfect combo, no?

Ranvir Singh has a knack for looking polished and on-trend while still keeping her style relatable, and her latest outfit proved exactly that. The presenter stepped out in a bold red dress while presenting Lorraine, and the best news? Her dress is on sale at Boden.

AT A GLANCE Ranvir Singh stood in for Lorraine Kelly to present the Lorraine show on Wednesday 20 August 2025.

The 48-year-old presenter wore the Boden Volume Sleeve Dress

One Boden shopper described it as "hanging so beautifully from full hips so is very flattering."

The bold red dress is one of those perfect “desk-to-dinner” numbers: a flattering fit, comfortable material and that stunning scarlet shade that makes her stand out for every single right reason. On Ranvir, red looks vibrant and fresh, and perfect for this time of year.

© Instagram Ranvir's striking red dress is a high street stunner

Styled by Bronagh Webster, the pair kept Ranvir's look on the easy glam side, adding a pair of gold platform heels with a gold disc belt. Love that! The addition of the belt really makes the dress more boho chic than smart, showing how versatile this Boden number really is.

EXACT MATCH: Boden Volume Sleeve Midi Dress © Boden £87.60 (save 43%) at Boden

Called the Volume Sleeve Midi Dress, Ranvir's dress boasts a v-neck, nipped in waist and flared skirt. But it's the puffball sleeves that set it apart, adding a sense of drama to the dress. Currently, it's available in all sizes 4 - 22, but it's on sale for £87.20 (reduced from £146) so I can't see it'll stay in stock for long.

EXACT MATCH: Avery Gold Leather Platform Heeled Sandals © Daniel Footwear £189 at Daniel Footwear

Ranvir's heels also got her seal of approval, calling them the "shoes to live and die for." The party-ready stacked heels are from Daniel Footwear, called the Avery Gold Leather Platform Heeled Sandals. They're giving a 70s retro vibe but act as a classic shoe; you can't beat a heeled gold sandal, whatever the occasion.

Ranvir's dress - how to style it

Ranvir and stylist Bronagh have knocked it out of the park with their laidback glamorous look, and emulating it is pretty easy - just add gold.

© Instagram Ranvir's a fan of these Daniel Footwear gold heels

If the whole ensemble isn't quite for you, you can tone down the bright shade of the dress with a nude or brown heel or shoe. Add a blazer in cream or black for those chillier events or go full occasionwear with a cropped boucle jacket, slim nude court heels and pearls.

Wanting to dress it down? While you could add flat sliders, sandals or sneakers, I think a Mary Jane or a mesh ballet pump is the shoe for this. Those styles are more in keeping with the vibe of the dress, and still cutting a casual aesthetic.

Ranvir's dress - affordable alternatives

It's the puff, OTT sleeves that make this dress a winner and you'll be pleased to know the high street has plenty of similar red dresses with exaggerated sleeves - and less than Ranvir's.

New Look's bow tie back red dress is echoing Ranvir's, with a v neck and big sleeves and reduced to just £19.

CLOSE MATCH: New Look Red Bow Tie Back Midi Dress © New Look £19 (save 41%) at New Look

I actually discovered a very similarly coloured dress at Ro&Zo, this time a linen version. On sale for £59, dress has covered buttons at the bust, and looks super similar to Ranvir's.