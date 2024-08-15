Ranvir Singh has found the most flattering printed wrap dress - and it's selling seriously fast

Ranvir Singh looked stunning in an abstract print midi dress when she presented Lorraine on Wednesday morning, and the figure-flattering style is already a hit with shoppers.

The 47-year-old was perfectly styled for the warm weather wearing a Phase Eight Tilda Red Midi Dress, paired with gold platform heels and a selection of gold jewellery.

© Ranvir Singh Ranvir teamed the Phase Eight dress with a pair of gold strappy heels

As for her hair, the GMB presenter opted for her face-framing curls while her bangs looked sleek, and the star's makeup looked flawless with a flutter of black mascara, a rosy blush, and a glossy lip.

Ranvir's high street midi creates the most flattering silhouette with its deep V-neck and romantic puffed sleeves, while the tiered skirt gives a vintage-style feel that perfectly complements the waist-cinching wrap bodice.

The printed midi is on sale online at Phase Eight and John Lewis, but it's already sold out in select sizes. You'll need to act fast if you're inspired by Ranvir's look, as I'm predicting mass sell-outs of the summer midi.

We previously spoke with celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson, who has worked with the likes of Fearne McCann and Kate Ferdinand, on the most flattering dress styles, and wrap silhouettes were a top choice.

Ellis said: "The wrap dress is an easy go-to. It works for all body types as the v-neck works for smaller and larger chests and can be tied to pull you in at the waist. Bring in a print to work this style into your trends."

Printed designs are also known to enhance the shape, as the statement design works to distract from certain areas to give the appearance of a more defined silhouette.

The Phase Eight dress is perfect for day-to-night styling, and the summery style can be worn in so many ways. With its feminine cut and colourful print, I could totally see the midi being worn with white strappy sandals and a clutch bag for weddings and other special occasions.

© Phase Eight The midi features a flattering puffed sleeves and a wrap design

I would also be taking this on my next holiday, as the effortless design would look gorgeous paired with espadrilles and a raffia crossbody for sunny days out, while the dress would look just as stylish with white trainers for a more laid-back look for the office.

Wrap dresses are a trend that occurs all year round, and French Connection has a similar style stocked at Marks & Spencer. Featuring a similar red and pink colourway with a tie-dye print, the statement midi nips at the waist with a tie finish and elegant puffed sleeves.

Nobody's Child also stocks its own version of the eye-catching midi, which has a black and white zebra print along with an A-line skirt and three-quarter sleeves.