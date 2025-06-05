​Ranvir Singh's latest dress hits all my needs - it's bra-friendly, it's breathable, and it's a flattering

I'm not a big fan of wearing bright colours, even in summer, but I still want to look summery - so thank you Ranvir Singh, for alerting me to a great summer dress that's still summer-ready but in my preferred monochrome summer palette.

Before you dismiss it as being boring, take a look at Ranvir's dress. While presenting ITV's Lorraine on Thursday morning, the 47-year-old wore a gorgeous floral dress from River Island.

AT A GLANCE Ranvir Singh stunned Lorraine viewers with her chic monochrome midi dress on Thursday June 5.

The tropical print dress costs £49 from River Island.

Made from 100% cotton, the dress is selling fast.

The £49 dress is exactly - and I mean exactly - the sort of summer dress I've been searching for. It's black and white, that's true, but the tropical print is pure summer.

The flattering fit is ideal for women with a bigger bust, like me, as the square neck and shirred detailing flatters larger boobs. I also love that it has half sleeves, which are fluted for a feminine feel.

© Instagram Ranvir's chic summer dress wowed Lorraine viewers

Not forgetting the fact it's bra-friendly. Many summer dresses aren't made for hiding a bra strap, and this is. You can easily wear a bra under this, so no worries about having to squeeze into shapewear and dig out your unsupportive strapless bra.

The dress is 100% cotton, making it super breathable and airy. If you're like me and find the evening's in the summer, especially when on holiday, a little too warm, then this is great for keeping you cool despite the high temp.

EXACT MATCH: River Island Shirred Midi Dress © River Island £49 at River Island

It's currently available in sizes 8 - 22, and is machine washable (thank goodness!)

Ranvir's dress - how to style it

I would go pure summer with this dress, adding raffia or straw accessories, like this raffia straw handbag from H&M, and add a pair of chunky sandals.

You can make it more feminine with a slimmer sandal, like Meghan Markle's brown leather slider sandals, or if you're a heel wearing girly, add your block heels or your espadrilles like Ranvir, who wore it with heels from Daniel Footwear.

It could possibly even be dressed up for more formal events, like weddings or race days; add a block heel (I'd go for black or a bright colour) and a black or white oversized blazer.

Ranvir's makeup fave revealed

Viewers have been loving Ranvir's tenure on Lorraine, and have been asking where her lip colour is from. Ranvir's makeup artist, Helen Hand, revealed on Instagram that it's the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Brown Sugar.

© Instagram Ranvir's makeup artist reveals her fave lip colour

It's a lip balm, first and foremost, but deposits a subtle colour and a lot of gloss to the lips. Priced at £23, you can find it at Space NK and if Ranvir's preferred shade isn't for you, there's eight other colours to choose from.