​Ranvir Singh's Zara pastel shirt dress makes me want it - and I usually hate pink

If you've read my articles on HELLO!, you'll know that pink isn't my favourite colour for clothes. In fact, it's one of my worst. I have a few pink pieces of clothing but they're few and far between - for me, it's black, dark colours or white for the win.

So imagine my surprise when I switched on ITV's Lorraine on Wednesday morning to be greeted by Ranvir Singh wearing the most flattering, stunning pink shirt dress - and my psyche said, you need this Carla, and you need it now.

AT A GLANCE Ranvir Singh stood in for Lorraine Kelly to present Lorraine on Wednesday 13 August 2025.

The 47-year-old presenter wore a pink belted shirt dress.

We found an affordable lookalike at Phase Eight for £60

Ranvir's pink belted dress is ticking all the boxes as the ideal piece to wear in this heatwave, with its uber feminine shape and flattering fit.

© Instagram / Ranvir Singh Ranvir's sweet, summery pink dress was a hit with viewers - and me

And the colour is, well, wow. It's light pink, without being too twee and the subtle white stripes running through it help to dilute the sweet shade.

As someone who has never, nor ever wanted to, own a pink dress (well, maybe I did as a kid), this has been a 180 for me wanting to try embracing the pastel shade.

© Carla Challis Even at weddings, I choose darker shades over pink

The 47-year-old, who is standing in for Lorraine Kelly on her daily morning show, has also struck gold with this shade of pink. It's extremely flattering, an anti-ageing colour if you will as it illuminates the face and adds a rosy glow to the complexion.

Styled by Bronagh Webster, Ranvir added a pair of white Mango block heels to tie in the look.

Ranvir's exact dress is from Zara, but as it's a classic look you can recreate it elsewhere on the high street. One of the best lookalikes I found is a pure linen belted shirt dress from Phase Eight, reduced to £59.50. It's a little more streamlined than Ranvir's but is the same shade of pink, which is a winner in my book. This is the one you want for wafting around in this heat, add raffia accessories and shell-inspired jewellery and you're good to go.

CLOSE MATCH: Phase Eight Rosalina Linen Dress © Phase Eight £59.50 at Phase Eight

I'm also leaning into this oversized shirt dress from Ro&Zo, via Next, and would add my own belt. I think this is actually a more on-trend colourway, with a slightly darker pink and grey lines running through. It's giving Scandi-girl vibes, and come winter, could be layered under a knitted vest.

CLOSE MATCH: Ro&Zo Mesh Shirt Dress © RO&ZO £89 at Next

I actually discovered a very similarly coloured dress at Scamp & Dude, Admittedly, it's not a shirt dress but it does have the same vibe as Ranvir's, with its light pink hue, half sleeves and belt.