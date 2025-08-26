I tried on the trending M&S cow print ballet flat shoes that are SO Prada (and so comfy)

On a recent shopping trip I noticed that pony hair/cow print is everywhere right now on the high-street. There's zero pony involved, it's just a description of the fluffy tactile material used on these accessories. But trust me, it’s taking over the shelves, especially within the accessory departments in your go-to stores. Whether it's the Adidas Samba sneaks or the Prada Mary Jane shoes, it's a trend that's galloping to a store near you.

And on the discussion of Prada, Kendall Jenner pretty much kick started the trend with her recent campaign with the high-end fashion brand, clutching the desirable cow-print Galleria bag which is available to shop for £4,150. Emily Ratajkowski brought out her inner cowgirl (literally) for a visit to the Beyoncé concert wearing a cropped black-and-white cow-print jacket alongside the aforementioned Prada bag.

© Prada Kendall Jenner carrying her Prada ponyskin bag in the brand campaign photos

And it's not just the Prada bag, the Prada Mary Jane shoes are also a popular choice with fashionistas. The £900 flat shoes have sold out online but they were instantly recognisable thanks to the metal triangle Prada logo. Take a look at them below...

© Prada The Prada shoes that have since sold out

I admit, I swooned over these, but I swooned even more when I discovered Marks & Spencer has a near-identical pair online for just £46. I immediately had to track them down to try them on in store.

© Leanne Bayley These designer-inspired flat shoes are going to gallop off the shelves

As someone who flocked to ASOS to shop the Adidas Samba pony skin sneaks, I knew the textured pony skin trend was a hit with me. Ultimately, texture is your new best friend. I'm all about the subtle animal fur vibe (faux, of course).

© Leanne Bayley These M&S shoes just felt so comfortable on

The M&S shoes are designed in a wide fit making them super comfortable to wear, and I love that they feature a buckle strap, meaning I can size up to a more comfortable fit and yet still feel secure. I love the texture, the print and they instantly elevated a simple outfit. I deliberated for so long on whether to buy them and I left the shop without them as I'm trying to be good, but now I'm seriously questioning my life choices. I think if you wear a lot of black and white or neutral colours, these will come in so handy to give a little bit of excitement to your outfit.

M&S Wide Fit Animal Print Strappy Ballet Pumps © M&S £46 AT MARKS & SPENCER

If you're after some more options, I also love these from H&M - they're a little more subtle than the M&S animal print pair.

If you're based in the US, these gorgeous shoes are stocked on the Anthropologie website and there are a handful of colours to choose from.

Jeffrey Campbell Elise Mary Janes © Jeffrey Campbell $160 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE US

If you can't be without your heels, you're in luck because I've found this pair from New Look...

Brown Animal Print Faux Leather Slingback Pumps © New Look £27.99 AT NEW LOOK UK

But if you love your trainers and you missed out on the Adidas pair, how about these from Next? They look so chic with white jeans.

What are your thoughts on this cow print trend? Will you be moo-ving to the 'add to basket' button?