How to dress sexy in your 60s without trying too hard

Want to dress sexy in your 60s? Too right you do. Turning 60 isn't the time to fade into the background, but the chance to step into your most confident, alluring you. Thankfully gone are the days of dressing 'modestly' and sticking to a style rut you've been wearing since your 30s, but it's time to embrace your sexiness and dress how you want to. Elegance and sophistication are style traits to bear in mind, but there's nothing sexier than radiating your own self-worth and your wardrobe can help with that.

Fashion and fitness influencer Fiona Lambert is testament to looking incredible and dressing confidently in your 60s. The 62-year-old is the author behind two books, Invincible Not Invisible and S. A. S. Sixty and Single: Your Survival Guide to Dating, both of which she wrote after turning 60. And her approach to fashion has changed with age, too: "Wear what you want if it makes you feel good," she said. "Fashion fades, style remains and mine is pretty eclectic! Knowing what suits you, whether it’s a colour, or a shape of dress, looks much more stylish than slavishly following fashion trends."

It's easy to get stuck in a style rut, which is why I asked Fiona for some of her top do's and don'ts on dressing confidently when you've hit 60. Fiona dresses like a woman who knows what suits her, and her confidence shines through. Fiona trained as a fashion designer and after a 37-year career in fashion, is well equipped to giving some inspiration on what to wear to feel your most sexiest self, at 60 or any age. Fiona documents many of her outfits on her Instagram, too.

© Instagram / Fiona Lambert Fiona's a fan of a figure-skimming dress

There's no hard and fast rules, but more of an understanding that there's some key wardrobe pieces that will serve you well, when you want to feel sexy. "Confidence, that’s the real secret" explains Fiona. "Sexy isn’t about flashing the most skin — it’s about knowing who you are, knowing what suits you and wearing clothes that make you feel fabulous. It’s the way you walk into a room with your head held high. At 60 and beyond, we’ve earned the right to own our style."

Fiona says: "Choose pieces that show your personality, whether that’s a red lip, a cinched waist, or a hint of shoulder. Sexy is subtle, powerful, and absolutely ageless." And before you fear it's about showing skin, if you're not comfortable with that, fear not. " Sexy is a feeling, not a hemline" enthuses Fiona. "You can ooze allure without showing a single inch of skin if you don’t want to."

Keep reading to find out Fiona's top tips for dressing sexier in your 60s and the key pieces to build your sexiest wardrobe yet...

1. Invest in well cut pieces

It's about quality, not quantity. "The right fit transforms everything", Fiona explains. "Invest in well cut pieces that suit your shape."

2. Wear colour

Fiona loves to wear bright colours and bold patterns. "It can make you subtly stand out from the crowd, can enhance mood, and the right colour will make your skin glow."

3. Accessorise with intention

Even the most simple outfit but can be given a slither of sexiness with the right accessories. Fiona advises: "A bold cuff or statement earrings can elevate a whole look."

4. Avoid shapeless silhouettes

As tempting as it might be to wear something oversized or shapeless, it's a no-go in Fiona's book. "Don’t hide yourself in shapeless clothes or wear head to toe black. It doesn’t disguise anything; it just dulls your light."

5. Don't chase trends or approval

"Don’t chase trends that don’t serve you" Fiona says. "Confidence in YOUR style is everything, chasing fashion fads that don’t suit you will make you feel uncomfortable. And don’t think age dictates what’s “appropriate.” If you have great legs, feel free to show them off! Don’t let others judgement weigh you down."

© Instagram / Fiona Lambert Fiona says well-fitting, tailored pieces are key to a sexier style

Fiona's key pieces for dressing sexy in your 60s

1. A curve skimming dress

"Choose one of the many styles around with Grecian draping that enhance curves and exude strong femininity," advises Fiona. Shapewear is your friend, if you want a more smoothed look and for winter, add a knee high boot or pair of tights. "Think about tailored stretch pieces that define your shape without clinging."

AX Paris Midi Dress © Very £55 at Very You will be surprised by how much you wear this for your autumn/winter parties and get togethers.

2. Silky blouse with draped neckline

"It suggests more than it shows. A solid colour or small geometric print exudes elegant, grown-up glamour," Fiona explains. Wear with leather trousers, coated jeans or denim to keep things modern.

Mango Draped Neck Blouse © Mango £31 at John Lewis $71.99 at Mango This sweet, pastel pink is an anti-ageing shade.

3. Leather Trousers

Skip black trousers and go for coated denim trousers or leather trousers. Fiona calls them "flattering and modern" and suggests they're worn with an oversized knit or a subtle, sexy silk blouse. If skinny styles aren't for you, try a cigarette pant or a subtle barrel leg for a flattering, easy to wear fit.

Phase Eight Kenzie Leather Trousers © Phase Eight £89 at Phase Eight $195 at Phase Eight US Look for PU or leather imitation fabrics for a more affordable pair to get the look.

4. Off The Shoulder Top

"Your shoulders don’t age," says Fiona. "This way you can still show glimpses of skin and feel elegant."

Friends Like These Off The Shoulder Top © Next £35 at Next $67 at Next US Show off your sexy shoulders with a shoulder-baring top; metallics add an extra level of luxe.





5. Heeled ankle boots

There's a flattering reason Fiona chose these as a must-have for fall. "A heel changes your posture, pushes your shoulders back and hips forward; it changes your walk and your mood."

Look for a mid-heel boot that's comfy yet stylish with your preference of heel type; either slim or blocked. Try M&S, Mango and Sole Bliss for a range of styles.

M&S Kitten Heeled Ankle Boots © M&S £76 at M&S $97.99 at M&S These are timeless, classic and effortlessly sexy.

6. Sheer sleeve blouses

"They're covered up but still letting light in," explains Fiona. These are great for the colder seasons as you can still look party ready without showing skin - and being cold.

Lipsy Ruffle Sheer Sleeve Blouse © Lipsy £45 at Monsoon $73 at Next US Peekaboo fabrics are so chic.

7. Silky fabrics

"They feel divine, drape gently around your body and float and move beautifully when you walk." A silky midi skirt is a wardrobe staple - it's super sexy and ultra elegant, even with a sweater.

Sosandar Leopard Print Skirt © H&M £27.99 at H&M $24.99 at H&M US Satin midi skirts come in all shades, but don't overlook a leopard or animal print design for extra style points.

8. A tailored coat

As we're moving into autumn, your coat choice should be top of the list. Fiona suggests a tailored, wool coat as the piece to see you through the season and events without hiding your figure. "Classic, sculptural, and timeless and a cinched waist gives an hourglass look." A belted wool coat will achieve the same look, pulling in the waist.