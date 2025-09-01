Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Frankie Bridge's River Island ankle boots look designer - and they're just £66
Suede styles are trending this season

Frankie Bridge© Dave Benett

Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonDigital Luxe & Commerce Editor
2 minutes ago
Suede is having a moment right now. Arguably always on trend, whether you've been following the street style set or scrolling Instagram, you'll know there's been a resurgence recently. While a suede jacket is the look du jour, don't sleep on the accessories. Frankie Bridge wore some suede ankle boots in her style round-up this week, and they looked amazing worn with a check scarf coat and a slouchy suede shoulder bag. This might have finally been my turning point for autumn outfit excitement.

Frankie styled her River Island suede boots with a stylish scarf coat© @frankiebridge
Frankie styled her suede boots with a stylish scarf coat

The boots are from River Island and I'm shocked at how affordable they are. They're made from real suede, and with their ankle length, pointed toe and stiletto heel, they remind me of several designer styles. 

They look so good with dark denim, as demonstrated by Frankie, but they're so versatile as you can also wear them with white or black, and this includes midi skirts.

River Island Suede Kitten Heel Boots

River Island suede boots

£66 at River Island

Retailing for just £66, they're available in UK sizes 2-9 and they also come in Wide-Fit so you know you can find a pair that's super comfortable.

Meanwhile, Staud's Wally Boots look very similar but would set you back £380. The royal-approved designer label is also loved by Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

The £380 Staud suede boots
The £380 Staud suede boots

If your budget is between River Island and Staud, I've found these real suede boots from Mint Velvet. The Macy Suede Boots have a more practical, slightly thicker heel. They retail for £150 and look amazing with straight-leg jeans.

Mint Velvet Macy Suede Boots

Mint Velvet boots

£150 at Mint Velvet

I think Frankie fans will be equally obsessed with her incredible coat, which comes with a detachable scarf - a feature previously worn by Meghan Markle. Sharing her look on Instagram, she captioned the post: "When I tell you the @favesthedit team have lost it over this coat! We just couldn't believe it was from River Island as it looks so so expensive. It adds immediate chic factor and we love the removable scarf because you can style it as a whole different look."

River Island Wool Blend Check Scarf And Trench Coat

River Island scarf coat

£179 at River Island

Handmade from a wool-blend fabric, it also features long sleeves, pockets, and a self-tie belt. It retails for £179 and is available in UK sizes 6-18.

