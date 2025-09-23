Joanna Lumley's trench coat has a quirky twist - and it's the only way to wear the classic jacket this season

The Burberry fashion shows always host the most iconic of front rows, but I'm not sure we've seen one as cool as the recent Spring/Summer '26 LFW show, as Absolutely Fabulous stars Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders. The pair took to the FROW alongside Jonathan Bailey, Twiggy and Anna Wintour and in true Dame Joanna fashion, she wore an outfit that is not only chic, but bang on trend too.

Joanna, 79, wore an iconic Burberry trench coat with a twist. Rather than opt for jacket in the classic beige shade we're accustomed to seeing, she wore a trench in the shade of the season - burgundy. Think a deep, wine red with flecks of chocolate brown. Stunning. Priced at £1,860, Joanna's Short Gabardine Fitzrovia Trench Coat is definitely an investment buy but one you can recreate with ease on the high street.

AT A GLANCE Joanna Lumley, 79, made an iconic appearance on the front row of the Burberry SS26 London Fashion Week show, alongside Ab Fab co-star, Jennifer Saunders.

Dame Joanna wore an on-trend burgundy trench coat.

I've found an incredible version of her Burberry trench at Pull & Bear for £49.99.

© Getty Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders at Burberry SS26

Let's back pedal a touch, to look how Joanna styled her trench. The pull would be to wear similar red, brown pieces with this trench but I love how Joanna bucked that monochromatic feel and went for an equally autumnal trouser. Joanna wore a pair of khaki green kick flares, which paired beautifully with the colour of her coat. A pair of flat black loafers and black shades completed the look, and is an easy vibe to recreate.

It's also an easier shade to wear than the traditional trench in light tan. This darker, autumnal shade is super flattering for all skin tones and types, and acts as a neutral against most colours including black and white. Burgundy and grey are a match made in heaven, and I love burgundy with denim - the rich, deep colour elevates even the lightest wash of jeans.

If Joanna's exact trench is a stretch out of your price range, head to the high street and snap up these incredible lookalikes. For a mid-length trench in burgundy, Pull & Bear has an almost exact replica for £49.99.

Just like Joanna's, it has a belt, is double breasted and a lapel collar. This also has pockets (dreamy) and is available in sizes XS - XL. The brand recommends sizing down, as it runs a little large, so check the sizing and fit before you order.

CLOSE MATCH: Stradivarius Trench Coat © Stradivarius £45.99 at Stradivarius

For a short trench, I found a gorgeous deep red piece at Stradivarius for £45.99. This is more of an above the knee length, and a brilliant transitional jacket for these in-between weather days. This one comes in tan too, if you want to stay traditional, but I think the deep red is a stunning shade in this shape.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Joanna Lumley arrives at the Burberry Summer 2026 show during London Fashion Week on September 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)

If you're looking for a coat to wear right now, with the British weather what it is, a trench is always a good option. They're typically lightweight, and always flattering - you can cinch in the waist as much as you like with the belt, or leave open and tied at the back for a more relaxed aesthetic.