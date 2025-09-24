Scarlett Johansson - yes, Hollywood's highest-paid actress - just wore a $100 clutch while out in NYC

Scarlett Johansson just wore a well known bag brand we all know and love - and it's not one of the designers! I was stunned when I discovered the Marvel star stepping out this week in New York City wearing a black woven clutch bag with a very reasonable price tag of £109 / $118.

AT A GLANCE Hollywood starlet Scarlett Johansson wore the Dune London 'Encourage' Woven Clutch Bag, $118 £109

The Black Widow actress works with Kate Young, the Hollywood stylist who also works with clients like Julianne Moore and Dakota Johnson.

I've lost count of how many designer bags the 40-year-old owns, so it was a pleasant surprise to see the married mum of two rocking the Dune London 'Encourage' Woven Clutch Bag, $118 / £109 that we can all shop and feel like the A-lister.

© Getty Images Scarlett Johansson wears a Dune London handbag while running errands

I've looked at the reviews of the bag as well, and it would appear that Scarlett's not the only fan girl of the bag. One happy customer wrote: "So beautiful." While another wrote: "Loooove it, so classy."

The woven bag really is the style du jour right now, though if it's not the colour for you, this bag is also available in a metallic shade - both lovely choices for your party season (too soon?!) wardrobe.

Woven bags have been having a real moment in recent years thanks to the Bottega Veneta effect. In fact, the Dustbag Intrecciato clutch bag is very similar to the above. The $2,250 shoulder bag with Intrecciato craftsmanship is made with calf leather, produced in Italy.

© Netaporter The Bottega Veneta clutch bag is a popular choice with fashion lovers

If you're looking for something a little more new season-like, this structured clutch bag also ticks off a lot of boxes.

Scarlett was the talk of the town (or should that be the Big Apple) when she showed off her new side part hairstyle as she strutted the streets of New York - Carrie Bradshaw style wearing a rich brown outfit and the accessory du jour.

Dune's Deliberate has earned its place as one of the brands most coveted icons with one sold every 15 minutes. Season after season, it is reimagined in fresh fabrics and shades, yet its instantly recognisable silhouette remains unchanged - a true testament to enduring design. AW25 introduces the Encourage clutch, as seen on Scarlett - an elegant woven East/West style that taps into the season’s must-have accessory trend.

© Getty Images A close-up shot of Scarlett's bag in NYC

Scarlett is doing the rounds to promote her directorial debut with her new movie Eleanor the Great, which premieres on Friday, Sept. 26. She caused heads to turn when she wore a bodycon Balmain strapless knit midi dress ($5,000) with subtle contour paneling.

Not the only celeb A-lister to wear the brand, we've recently seen Jennifer Aniston wear a Dune London bag, as well as Bella Hadid who carried a dreamy woven tote.