Ruth Jones' autumnal shirt dress is the tummy flattering midi we never knew we needed

The brilliant Ruth Jones and Gavin & Stacey co-creator James Corden delighted The One Show viewers last night as they chatted to hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp about their newly released book, When Gavin Met Stacey and Everything in Between. Who doesn't love hearing behind the scenes gossip of the comedy show that we all know and love? While the pair were chatting, I was struck by Ruth's dress, a gorgeous plum shirt midi that is so autumnal, I had to track it down.

AT A GLANCE Ruth Jones wore a chic plum-coloured shirt dress for an appearance on The One Show.

The Gavin & Stacey actress wore the Whistles Plum Renee Shirt Dress.

Ruth teamed it with a leopard print Monsoon belt

Ruth's tummy-flattering dress is from Whistles, and has so many brilliant parts to it that make it a winner. With a cinched waist that gently flares out, it bridges the gap between comfort and elegance, all in one dress.

© Instagram Ruth took a spot on The One Show sofa in a chic plum shirt dress

The collared neckline is a universally flattering detail, especially for those with a bigger bust as it draws the eye up. The darting detail is another winner, which pulls the dress towards your smallest part, the waist, and balances out larger hips.

It's currently available in UK sizes 4 - 20, and priced at £159.

EXACT MATCH: Whistles Plum Renee Button Shirt Dress © Whistles £159 at Whistles

We also have to give the buttons a shout out. They really take this dress from a cute day midi to something more stylish. And I love how Ruth made it her own by adding a Monsoon Leopard Print Belt, ideal for pulling the waist in further.

As for the colour? It couldn't be more perfect for autumn. Dark, rich hues are always in vogue for this time of year, and I think Ruth's found a dress in a universally flattering shade.

How to style a shirt dress

There's a reason shirt dresses never go out of style. As HELLO!'s Hollie Brotherton, Digital Luxe & Commerce Editor, points out: "They're chic, comfortable, and require minimal thought when you get ready in the morning, so it's no wonder that we continue to reach for the effortless staple every season."

They really are the dress to wear to any occasion. Day, night, smart event or out with the kids, switch up your shoes to make it event-appropriate. I think a shirt dress is a brilliant buy for the office, paired with knee high boots or loafers to lean into the preppy vibe.

For now, though, make yours 2025-style by slinging a knit over your shoulders or layering one over the top. Pop the collar out and your outfit is instantly transformed to trendy.