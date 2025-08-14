Did Ruth Jones just wear the most perfect denim dress? It has pockets, so yes!

The hilarious Ruth Jones just joined Instagram, declaring "it's the real me" - and while everyone's so excited for the Gavin & Stacey star to join the platform, I was too busy searching for the denim dress she wore to celebrate.

The Welsh actress wore what's perhaps the most perfect denim dress in an Instagram video, and as someone who loves a denim dress (I mean, I truly do), I immediately decided I need to buy it.

AT A GLANCE Ruth Jones was spotted wearing a chic denim dress at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

The Gavin & Stacey actress wore the Whistles Denim Midi Dress, £149.

Fans called the look "gorgeous".

Ruth's flattering dress is from Whistles, and has so many brilliant parts to it that make it figure accentuating. The elasticated waist adds a little definition while the dark navy denim brings a spot of sophistication.

© Instagram / Ruth Jones Ruth wore a chic denim dress to the The Edinburgh International Book Festival

The round neckline is elevated by a sexy notch; this is a universally flattering detail, especially for those with a bigger bust as it breaks up the top half of the dress. Short sleeves are always a winner and a dress with pockets is, undoubtedly, a gem to us women.

It's currently available in UK sizes 4 - 20, in both petite and regular fit, and priced at £149.

I've found some brilliant versions on the high street for less, if your budget is on the lower side, including the Monsoon Skater Denim Dress, reduced to £56 and White Stuff's Leo Denim Dress, £85.

HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce calls a denim dress a "faithful staple". "What I love about the denim dress is the fact that it's perfect for women of any age," she adds.

Such is the appeal of a denim dress that Simply Be reported a 100% rise in searches for the wardrobe staple, and with them being a great transitional piece, it's no wonder we're snapping them up.

As well as recreating the iconic character of Nessa to intro her Instagram account, Ruth, 58, wore the dress to the Edinburgh International Book Festival, where she was interviewed about her latest novel, By Your Side. Her fans called the look "fabulous" with many asking for the details on Ruth's dress.

The Gavin & Stacey co-creator is in good company, as a denim dress hangs in the wardrobe of royals like Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, TV presenters including Cat Deeley, Alison Hammond and Lorraine Kelly plus A-listers Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes.

How to style a denim dress

What stands out about the actress' look is how easy it is to wear. Whether you're heading to brunch, a dinner date, or the park with the kids, it's all about how you style a dress like this.

Sneakers are, naturally, a failsafe for more casual days and a white trainer would look easy breezy with a midi denim dress. Warm days call for sandals, and much like your jeans, a denim dress is a staple so can be paired with anything from on-trend thong flip flops to smart, leather sliders.

Come evening, we're talking a heeled espadrille, a wedge or a block heel and when it's winter, switch things up with longline boots, a knit layered over top or socks and loafers.