Meghan Markle is the definition of effortlessly chic in $4,000 suit - shop the best lookalikes

Some of Meghan Markle's most iconic looks have involved a trouser suit (who could forget Valentino in 2022?), and the Duchess looked incredible as she took to the stage wearing an oversized style at the 2025 Time100 Summit on Wednesday.

Meghan has always favoured timeless pieces in neutral shades and her Ralph Lauren suit was both, verging towards the butter yellow trend that's swept a sartorial storm this season.

Entering the Lincoln Center in Manhattan hand-in-hand with her husband Prince Harry, Meghan, 43, paired her structured trouser suit with a crisp white shirt, accessorising with a tan belt, and Manolo Blahnik suede cognac pumps.

© Getty Images for TIME Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center

You can still shop Meghan's suit online at Ralph Lauren and various online retailers. Crafted from a luxurious blend of silk and linen, it's rustic and lightweight yet super soft. The £2,045 blazer/ $2,400 comes in an androgynous oversized cut with a two-button closure, while the £1,785 trousers / $2,100 feature a high waist, pleating and a super wide leg.

If you love Meghan's look but your budget is a bit lower, I've found some amazing high street lookalikes. H&M has just dropped a very similar linen-blend two-piece and it's immediately made it on to my wishlist.

The tan suit is from the brand's Premium Collection and features an oversized fit. The £139.99 blazer / $169 has a double-breasted design and an adjustable belt at the back, while the £79.99 high-waisted wide-leg trousers / $99 come with discreet practical side pockets.

I also love the very chic linen-blend Devon blazer from Reiss and matching wide-leg trousers. Meghan has often been spotted out wearing the British brand so I wouldn't be surprised to see her in this exact outfit (likewise to the Princess of Wales).

The high street lookalikes

Meghan completed the look with her go-to jewellery, including gold Tabayer hoop earrings, her Cartier Love bracelet, and a diamond tennis bracelet, which was passed down to her from the late Princess Diana.

The Duchess was truly glowing and looked so happy, confirming to the crowd: "A confession I can share with you today is that I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. To have a husband and a partner who is so supportive and kids who are healthy and happy, I never imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do."

The summit featured Meghan in conversation with TIME CEO Jessica Sibley, and they spoke candidly across a range of topics from business to motherhood, and finding happiness in the chaos of a creative life.