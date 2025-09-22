Loved the striped dress Meghan Markle wore on her Netflix show? Boden has a chic lookalike in the sale

The second season of Meghan Markle's Netflix show With Love, Meghan dropped last month, and I'm still thinking about the quietly luxurious pieces in her enviable wardrobe. While somewhat predictable (hello Veronica Beard and Heidi Merrick), the Duchess rarely gets it wrong, and I admittedly spent more time pausing to ID her outfits than keeping track of what was happening in the kitchen.

The season premiere was an instant win thanks to her very chic Carolina Herrera striped midi dress. While of course it's now sold out, I know Boden has a gorgeous lookalike - and it's just dropped in the sale.

AT A GLANCE Meghan Markle wore a navy and white striped Carolina Herrera midi dress in season two episode one of With Love, Meghan

The designer style is sold out but Boden has a lookalike for just $89.40 £59.40

Boden currently has a sale on

© Netflix Meghan wore the dress in the season two premiere

A striped shirt dress is the perfect transitional piece, beautiful for fall and suitable to carry you into the cooler months ahead. Meghan's has a structured yet soft silhouette with dropped shoulders and elbow-length wide sleeves. The dress also features a tailored lapel collar and a pinstripe pattern with gold hardware and a belted waist that accentuates her figure.

Similarly, Boden's Natalia Jersey Tea Dress has a navy and white striped print, with a v-neckline and button-down front. It has a panel to accentuate the waist and falls to a midi length.

The dress has just dropped in the sale and is now so affordable at just £89.40/£59.40. It comes in UK sizes 4-22 and reviews say it's "true to size" and "hangs beautifully".

Made from a cotton-tencel blend, another added it's "softer, closer to jersey than stiff cotton so less crinkly". It also comes in five alternative prints, from polka dots to florals.

Meghan accessorised with emerald-cut diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and her hair worn in soft waves, completing the look with her trusty Hermès Oran slides. I love the Boden dress paired with knee-high boots for the new season. Just add a leather jacket - oversized or fitted depending on your personal style.

The Duchess is a big fan of Carolina Herrera, stepping out in a navy halterneck midi dress by the brand just several days ago. Striped dresses are also a firm favorite in her royal closet, and she even wore another style with delicate straps and an A-line shape by Veronica Beard during the show.