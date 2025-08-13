Nordstrom has the best $98 lookalike of Meghan Markle's stylish striped dress from her new series

Meghan Markle's hit Netlix show With Love, Meghan is back for a second season, and love it or hate it, I'm guessing you'll be tuning in when it drops on August 26. At least for the first episode.

Even if you have no interest in seeing her cooking up a storm, it's worth watching for the fashion moments alone if you're into her understated 'Quiet Luxury' style.

The 44-year-old wife of Prince Harry has had a penchant for stripes for years, wearing them consistently from royal engagements to season one of the Netflix show

© Netflix Meghan wears a striped sundress by Veronica Beard in episode one

One of my favorite pieces this season is by Veronica Beard - a brand often worn by the Duchess. The New York-based label is celebrated for its modern take on classic tailoring, and the Blige striped midi dress is a perfect example. It features a flattering A-line silhouette, delicate straps, and a softly structured sweetheart neckline.

Paired with her messy up do and a casual $8K necklace, she really does nail that effortless old money style.

As with almost every Veronica Beard piece Meghan wears, the Blige dress is already sold out - but I've come across a very similar dress at Nordstrom, and it's also more affordable.

The Zoe and Claire sundress has the same navy stripes, midi length and sweetheart neckline. Made from 100% cotton, its lightweight and breezy for the summer months, and also features a smocked back panel for added comfort. Fully lined, its designed to slip on over your head.

The striped dress - a fashion expert's opinion

"An A-line style nips in at the waist, which can either flatter or create curves," Celebrity Stylist Ellis Ranson told HELLO!. "It's an easy go-to style that looks effortless and understated while making [Meghan] feel relatable as it’s something we can find on the high street.

"Stripes are timeless, and the midi length makes it wearable all year round, as you can add a blazer or cardigan."

If you love a striped midi dress with a fit-and-flare silhouette but prefer some arm coverage, try the popular Natalia Tea Dress from Boden. It gets five-star reviews for its flattering cut, "soft material" and "lovely weight and drape".

Meghan's history of loving the striped dress

This isn’t the first time Meghan’s embraced stripes, and it likely won’t be the last. From her pre-royal days to her current laid-back Montecito lifestyle, stripes have been a quiet constant in her wardrobe.

Back in 2018, she famously wore a sleeveless Altuzarra pinstriped dress for a royal engagement, pairing it with a structured blazer and sky-high heels. It was a business-chic moment that showed how versatile the print can be.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has long been a fan of a striped midi dress

Since then, she’s gravitated toward softer, more casual interpretations of stripes. Think lightweight cotton sundresses, relaxed shirt dresses, and nautical knits.

She wore a blue and white striped Ralph Lauren shirt to Wimbledon, styled with white trousers and a Panama hat, while more recently, her appearances in With Love, Meghan reflect a natural evolution toward relaxed silhouettes, often accessorised with delicate jewelry, minimal makeup, and effortlessly styled hair.

© Netflix Meghan wears a striped linen shirt in season one

The 44-year-old royal continues to prove that classic patterns never feel tired when styled well, so if you're looking to channel her look this summer, stripes are an easy, elegant place to start.