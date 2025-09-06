Princess Kate and the enduring charm of the tweed blazer: Why every woman needs a herringbone jacket in her wardrobe

There are few women in the world who can influence a wardrobe quite like the Princess of Wales. She just has a knack for turning polished classics into must-have staples. Her recent secret weapon? The tweed blazer - more specifically, the herringbone jacket. Season after season, Catherine proves that this heritage piece is not just for the hunting fields of the English countryside, but for school runs, charity visits, and even the red carpet-adjacent engagements that make up royal life.

So why does the Duchess return time and again to this quintessentially British tweed jacket? And more importantly, why should you consider adding one to your own collection?

The 43-year-old royal has been photographed in an array of blazers, but her tweed and herringbone choices always stand out. Think of her in Smythe’s iconic one-button jacket, in earthy tweeds by Alexander McQueen, or her beloved Holland Cooper double-breasted blazer in a sharply tailored herringbone. Each look is grounded in practicality yet elevated with that regal polish she nails every single time.

© Getty Images On a recent trip to the Natural History Museum the Princess of Wales opted for the Ralph Lauren herringbone wool blazer

Part of the appeal lies in tweed’s history. Woven in Scotland and synonymous with country estates, equestrian weekends, and windswept moors, tweed is basically as British as afternoon tea. And if you love the Traitors, you'll be reminded of its appeal with Claudia Winkleman who looked seriously chic with her Traitors-core look throughout filming.

© BBC Claudia Winkleman is another tweed-fluencer with her Traitors looks

The enduring appeal of herringbone

Let’s pause for a quick fabric lesson, shall we? Tweed is the broader category: a rough, woollen cloth traditionally woven in patterns like check, houndstooth, and herringbone. herringbone, with its distinctive V-shaped weave, is the most refined of the bunch. It’s structured, slimming, and quietly elegant - the kind of pattern that doesn’t scream for attention but always looks considered.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Back in 2021, the Princess of Wales embarked on a boat trip in Lake Windermere wearing a herringbone blazer with black skinny jeans and boots

Why Princess Kate loves tweed jackets (and you will too)

Kate is a busy working royal, juggling engagements that take her from sports grounds to palace receptions. She needs clothes that bridge the gap between comfort and sophistication.

I reached out to royal fashion expert Samantha, the woman who's responsible for the hugely popular Instagram account @royalfashiondaily. If anyone can add some expert knowledge on to this subject, it's Sam! She said: "Kate loves her tweed herringbone jackets and blazers because they feel timeless and grounded. They gives her that easy, girl-next-door vibe while still nodding to classic British countryside style - a look that makes royalty feel warm, approachable, and relatable."

© Getty William and Kate in matching tweed outfits at Cheltenham in 2007

What's more, let's face it, a tweed blazer is warm enough for chilly British weather, and it's tailored enough to hold its shape in front of cameras.

© Shutterstock Aged 22, the beaming Princess rocked a tweed co-ord and knee-high boots

Where to shop the look

If you’re looking to invest, heritage brands like Holland Cooper, Smythe, and Burberry offer exquisite tailoring with timeless appeal. For more accessible options, high-street retailers like Zara, Mango, and Jigsaw frequently carry excellent herringbone-inspired blazers. The beauty of this piece is that it doesn’t have to cost the earth to look regal.

I've shopped some of my favourite below…

Best tweed herringbone jackets to shop now

Ralph Lauren 'Glen' Plaid Cotton-Blend Blazer © Ralph Lauren £459 AT RALPH LAUREN $395 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S US Why I love it: While Kate's Ralph Lauren blazer she wore recently was a past season buy, this is the new season version and there are matching pieces available. So chic.

With Nothing Underneath 'Hutton' Blazer © With Nothing Underneath £350 AT WITH NOTHING UNDERNEATH $545 AT WITH NOTHING UNDERNEATH US Why I love it: I rarely use full length photos to illustrate jackets, but this model is wearing this blazer exactly the same way as I'd style it. It's very cool girl coded. Want!

Mango Double Breasted Tweed Blazer © Mango £59.99 AT MANGO $99.99 AT MANGO US Why I love it: Mango rarely disappoints, and the jacket game is ever so strong. I absolutely love this one. What's more, it's available in plus sizes, too.

Hobbs 'Adeline' Wool Brown Jacket © Hobbs £219 AT HOBBS $490 AT HOBBS US Why I love it: If you prefer the more 'country-core' look, this Hobbs blazer fits the bill. Now all you need is your own horse!

White Stuff 'Evelyn' Tweed Blazer © White Stuff £85 AT WHITE STUFF $160 AT WHITE STUFF US Why I love it: I think this blazer looks extremely expensive, and I was shocked to see the price didn't reflect that. This is a regular fit, which is ideal if you're not into the oversized look.

M&S X Autograph Pure Wool Relaxed Blazer © Marks & Spencer £130 AT AUTOGRAPH & M&S Why I love it: Autograph really has upped its game with its recent collection, and this 100% wool blazer proves it. Sizes are selling out though, so be warned.

Nobody's Child Heritage Check Single Breasted Blazer © Nobody's Child £149 AT NOBODY'S CHILD $286 AT NOBODY'S CHILD US Why I love it: Nobody's Child is going from strength to strength, and this blazer looks like a timeless addition to your wardrobe.

Styling advice: How to wear your herringbone jacket like a royal

Throw on a herringbone blazer and suddenly jeans and a T-shirt look intentional. Pair it with a silk blouse and pencil skirt and you’re boardroom ready. Over a knit dress, it adds structure without sacrificing softness. It’s the ultimate wardrobe transformer.

© Leanne Bayley This & Other Stories blazer came straight home with me

Keep it Neutral, Keep it Chic

Catherine tends to favour earthy palettes - greys, browns, navy - because they go with everything. Invest in a neutral herringbone blazer first, then branch out into statement colours if you fall in love.

Pair with Slim Silhouettes

Tweed is a heavier fabric, so balance is key. Kate often teams her blazers with slim trousers, skinny jeans, or a streamlined midi skirt. This avoids looking bulky and highlights the tailoring.

Add a Touch of Femininity

To soften the traditionally masculine cut of a blazer, Kate often pairs hers with a silk blouse, delicate jewellery, or even a floral dress. It’s this interplay of structure and softness that makes her looks feel so wearable.

Belt It

Now this is one of the royal's signature styling tricks. Cinching the waist not only flatters the figure but adds a modern twist to a heritage fabric. If your blazer is longline, try a leather belt over the top - it’s a subtle but effective way to elevate your look.

Boots are your best friend

Whether she’s wearing suede knee-highs or chic ankle boots, Kate knows footwear matters. Tweed naturally complements leather, so your herringbone blazer will always feel at home with classic boots.

Don’t be afraid of denim

One of the reasons tweed has shaken off its “country only” reputation is its pairing with denim. A herringbone blazer worn over a white tee and skinny jeans is no doubt Princess Kate’s off-duty uniform - and it works just as well for a Saturday coffee run as it does for the school gates.

© Alexa Chung Alexa Chung often teams her tweed blazers with denim jeans

Investment piece or trend?

While fashion is often fleeting, the herringbone jacket is a piece you’ll wear for decades. Buy well, and it will outlast trends, moving with you from one life stage to another. Princess Kate’s wardrobe choices highlight this point beautifully: her tweed blazers from a decade ago still look as fresh today as when she first wore them.

Think of it as part of the "royal effect." Royals don’t dress for a single season - they dress with the future in mind. That’s exactly why Catherine's tweed jackets have aged so gracefully, and why yours will too.