Fashion editors agree this H&M coat could pass for designer

As part of HELLO!’s shopping team, we’re always on the hunt for high street pieces that could pass for designer, and this week two lookalikes of Toteme’s cult shearling jacket have landed at H&M. Plush, soft, and with the same relaxed, boxy silhouette that makes the original so irresistible, our Lifestyle & Commerce Director Leanne Bayley and I were instantly sold.

AT A GLANCE H&M has dropped two designer-look shearling coats, one priced at £74.99 $119 £37 $59.99

Both bear resemblance to the cult designer style by Toteme

HELLO!s Hollie Brotherton and Leanne Bayley went into store to experience the jackets first-hand, from fit to texture

You might remember the beautiful Toteme shearling coat that first hit stores back in 2021. It's still available and just as sought-after, but at around £2K it's definitely an investment.

(L-R @francescasaffari, @theindiaedit, @_jessicaskye, @hannamw all wearing Toteme)

Enter H&M’s new arrivals: two faux shearling styles that capture the same luxe, minimalist aesthetic, complete with a buttery soft texture, clean lines, and contrast trims, but for a fraction of the price.

© @holliebrotherton @leannebayley HELLO!'s Hollie Brotherton and Leanne Bayley wear H&M's faux shearling coats

Chic, cosy, and just £37, Leanne’s coat is a must-have this season. "I liked this jacket a lot. I’ve tried on some shearling coats before and found them to be quite bulky, but this one is more lightweight than the others," she said. "The rich chocolate brown - apart from being on trend - is very flattering and makes it look a lot more expensive than it is."

Available in four different colours - dark brown, light beige, mole, and olive green - I wouldn't be judging if you chose more than one. For the discounted price you need to be an H&M member, but it's free to sign up if you haven't already. So far, it has a flawless score of five-star reviews, with customers commenting it runs true to size.

My faux shearling coat was slightly more expensive but still affordable at under £100. I tried on the Toteme-worthy beige shade with contrasting black details, but it also comes in a gorgeous chocolate brown. It was so comfortable and cosy, with no awkward bulk, just a relaxed, oversized shape that feels modern. I usually wear jackets in a UK 10 and I'm pictured above wearing the small. It’s the kind of coat you can throw on over anything and it immediately lifts the outfit, without feeling like it’s trying too hard.

How to style the H&M shearling coats

In winter, your coat isn’t just outerwear, it defines the outfit. With their shorter cuts, these H&M jackets are perfect for styling with jeans and trousers. I'd go for a wide or a straight leg cut and add a pair of ankle boots, trainers, loafers, or even kitten heels. Jackets with a roomy silhouette like these let you layer a chunky knit underneath without compromising shape, creating a look that feels relaxed and effortlessly curated.