M&S just dropped an amazing £75 designer lookalike coat - and it's selling FAST

It first hit our Instagram feeds in autumn/winter 2021, but Totême's cult shearling coat is still a staple of the style set.

One of the Scandi brand's most popular pieces every year and spawning several viral high street lookalikes, I was very excited (but not at all surprised) to see M&S have got in there quickly this season, dropping a dupe that I know is going to quickly sell out.

Just like the designer jacket, the M&S coat is made from a very cosy textured beige fabric and features contrasting black toggles with metal hook closures down the front. They're also both collarless with a cool, boxy cut.

© @_jessicaskye @_jessicaskye styles the sell-out jacket with a black midi skirt

Granted, Totême's is made from real shearling while the Marks & Spencer lookalike is not, but there's a huge £2,085 price difference between the two, with the high street style retailing for just £75 (or $135 if you're in the US). An absolute steal if you ask me, as it's so versatile and likely to take you through several autumn/winter seasons.

While initially it might look like the kind of piece you'd probably only wear with casual autumn outfits, like jeans and t-shirt ensembles, I've also seen it styled (and look amazing) with a satin midi skirt, à la Jessica Skye.

A shearling toggle jacket pairs perfectly with straight-leg leather trousers too. You could even style it as part of a very chic cream tonal outfit during the transitional seasons - think a chunky knit and a pair of off-white jeans.

[L-R @francescasaffari, @theindiaedit, @_jessicaskye, @hannamw wear the designer jacket]

It's hard to believe it's almost autumn, but it will be here before we know it, so to get the best new season pieces before they sell out you need to shop now. The M&S coat is currently still available in UK sizes 8-22, but it's selling fast.

If you want to invest, you can still shop the original designer jacket at MyTheresa for £2,160. It's made from 100% shearling with real leather trim and features dropped shoulders and welt pockets. Designed to be super oversized and fall just slightly below the hip, many customers choose to size down.