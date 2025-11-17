Cat Deeley's super chic Fair Isle jumper looks designer and it's perfect for the cold snap

The temperature has dropped now, and Cat Deeley shows you can be cosy and warm and still very chic. Fair Isle sweaters are a mainstay for the holiday season, but they've never been more in style thanks to the likes of Celine, Ganni and Ralph Lauren.

Festive without being garish, they're the perfect antidote to the novelty Christmas jumper, and Cat Deeley looked so cosy in her chic roll-neck to host This Morning.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley, 49, looked incredibly stylish on Monday's episode of This Morning.

The TV host opted for The White Company's Blurred Fair Isle Jumper With Alpaca, £120

You could style this knit with jeans, but Cat opted for grey trousers from Mint Velvet ( shop similar

The 49-year-old TV star wore the Blurred Fair Isle Jumper With Alpaca from The White Company, £120. It's such a gorgeous knit and it's not going to stay around for long.

© Instagram

The luxe-looking piece is reminiscent of designer styles and is made from the softest alpaca and sheep’s wool blend with recycled nylon, giving it a super-fluffy textured feel. Cat's nutmeg-coloured jumper features a chunky roll-neck and long sleeves. It's designed for a relaxed fit - and is available from size XS - XL.

EXACT MATCH: The White Company Blurred Fair Isle Jumper With Alpaca © The White Company £120 AT THE WHITE COMPANY

The sweater has mostly five-star reviews, with one customer claiming it's "warm and cosy". In the reviews section, there are a couple of comments that suggest the jumper is a little short in the body, so do keep this in mind.

Cat is a real fan of the Fair Isle knit - back in 2024 she caused a huge sell out of a beige design from H&M.

© Instagram Cat is a big fan of the Fair Isle knit

I personally love how Cat styles her Fair Isle jumper. Her most recent look, she has teamed her knit with a pair of wide-leg trousers from Mint Velvet. I've tried to track them down, but alas, no joy. I have found a similar pair priced at £130.

With her H&M jumper in 2024, she opted for her Madewell skinny jeans and a pair of knee-high leather LK Bennett boots. I'd wear it with wide-leg or straight-leg jeans for a modern update, and I've also seen a Fair Isle paired to perfection with an oversized leather jacket and tailored trousers.

© The White Company The White Company makes a strong case for the Fair Isle knitwear trend

A favourite of the royals, from Princess Kate to Princess Diana, and now synonymous with ski seasons, there's something very luxe about a Fair Isle knit. Named after an island in northern Scotland, the term officially refers to a traditional knitting technique where patterns are created by using multiple colours at once.

© Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales is often seen in a Fair Isle knit sweater

Kate has worn a style very similar to Cat's The White Company sweater multiple times, from reading the CBeebies Bedtime Story to in a promotional video for her Christmas carol concert. Her (now sold out) jumper is from Holland Cooper and has the same cream colour way and turtleneck style.

Get the look for less

If you have are looking for a jumper similar to Cat's, you might like the M&S option below - and it has 20% off right now in its early Black Friday sale but stock is running low.