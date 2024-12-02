Marks & Spencer has a really affordable version of Cat Deeley's expensive velvet suit (I have it, it's great)

I look forward to seeing what Cat Deeley wears on This Morning. Is it going to be a floral dress, PVC trousers, a cosy Christmas knit? Unlike her predecessor Holly Willoughby, the 48-year-old's style is quite unpredictable.
For Monday's episode of the morning lifestyle show, the Birmingham-born TV star looked sensational in a Suzannah London velvet suit. This is a brand loved by royalty, so I knew it would be pretty expensive - and I was right. The velvet blazer alone is £1,690 so yes, an eye-watering three-piece outfit. But wow, does she look good!
But do not fear, if you're looking for a similar suit to Cat, you're in luck because I recently bought the Marks & Spencer velvet suit for Christmas party season, and it looks so insanely similar.
Though the price is very different - the velvet single-breasted blazer is £79 so a lot more affordable.
Of course, if budgets allow, the Suzannah London set will be a fabulous addition to your wardrobe and I imagine it'll be a true investment purchase that you can wear for years to come. Cut from a stunning, structured, Italian GOTS certified sustainable organic cotton stretch velvet, the blazer has silk satin lapels and a waist defining fit.
The M&S suit is crafted from cotton-rich velvet with added stretch for comfort. It's tailored to a smart fit and fastens with a single button.
I love how the jacket features a satin-trimmed collar for a luxe touch.
I bought the matching M&S trousers as well - and I'm super pleased with them. They're a little more of a straight fit than Cat's £990 Suzannah London ones.
I would say the suit is true to size at Marks & Spencer. The trousers cost £40, however it would appear that they're out of stock online. I have found a pair that look fairly similar from Fat Face, which are on sale for £41. I've also found some wide-leg trousers from Mint Velvet as well. The beauty of velvet is that you can usually mix and match with other brands.
I didn't order the matching waistcoat but now I've seen Cat wearing her Suzannah London waistcoat, £690, I may just have to order the matching M&S one which costs £39.50. That'll do me nicely.
Regardless, the velvet blazer will look fabulous with black trousers or black jeans over the Christmas period.
Cat teamed her suit with two chunky gold necklaces and a chic blow-dry. I'm expecting as we move closer to Christmas, we're going to see some fab party wear pieces from Cat - if anyone knows how to make evening wear look casual-cool, it's Cat.