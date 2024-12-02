Marks & Spencer has a really affordable version of Cat Deeley's expensive velvet suit (I have it, it's great)

I look forward to seeing what Cat Deeley wears on This Morning. Is it going to be a floral dress, PVC trousers, a cosy Christmas knit? Unlike her predecessor Holly Willoughby, the 48-year-old's style is quite unpredictable.

For Monday's episode of the morning lifestyle show, the Birmingham-born TV star looked sensational in a Suzannah London velvet suit. This is a brand loved by royalty, so I knew it would be pretty expensive - and I was right. The velvet blazer alone is £1,690 so yes, an eye-watering three-piece outfit. But wow, does she look good!

© Instagram Cat Deeley's impressive velvet suit which totals up to £3,370

But do not fear, if you're looking for a similar suit to Cat, you're in luck because I recently bought the Marks & Spencer velvet suit for Christmas party season, and it looks so insanely similar.

Though the price is very different - the velvet single-breasted blazer is £79 so a lot more affordable.

© Marks & Spencer The Marks & Spencer velvet suit totals up to £158.50

Of course, if budgets allow, the Suzannah London set will be a fabulous addition to your wardrobe and I imagine it'll be a true investment purchase that you can wear for years to come. Cut from a stunning, structured, Italian GOTS certified sustainable organic cotton stretch velvet, the blazer has silk satin lapels and a waist defining fit.

EXACT MATCH: Suzannah London 'Brooklyn' Velvet Jacket © Suzannah London £1,690 AT SUZANNAH LONDON

The M&S suit is crafted from cotton-rich velvet with added stretch for comfort. It's tailored to a smart fit and fastens with a single button.

I love how the jacket features a satin-trimmed collar for a luxe touch.

CLOSE MATCH: Marks & Spencer Black Velvet Blazer © Marks & Spencer £79 AT MARKS & SPENCER

I bought the matching M&S trousers as well - and I'm super pleased with them. They're a little more of a straight fit than Cat's £990 Suzannah London ones.

© Shutterstock Cat Deeley and Alison Hammond co-hosting This Morning

I would say the suit is true to size at Marks & Spencer. The trousers cost £40, however it would appear that they're out of stock online. I have found a pair that look fairly similar from Fat Face, which are on sale for £41. I've also found some wide-leg trousers from Mint Velvet as well. The beauty of velvet is that you can usually mix and match with other brands.

CLOSE MATCH: Mint Velvet Black Velvet Wide Trousers © Mint Velvet

I didn't order the matching waistcoat but now I've seen Cat wearing her Suzannah London waistcoat, £690, I may just have to order the matching M&S one which costs £39.50. That'll do me nicely.

© Marks & Spencer Seriously, how chic?!

Regardless, the velvet blazer will look fabulous with black trousers or black jeans over the Christmas period.

Cat teamed her suit with two chunky gold necklaces and a chic blow-dry. I'm expecting as we move closer to Christmas, we're going to see some fab party wear pieces from Cat - if anyone knows how to make evening wear look casual-cool, it's Cat.