Princess Kate's cute mini designer bag is 20% off and I'm seriously tempted

The Black Friday discounts are coming in thick and fast, and now you can get the Princess of Wales’ mini DeMellier London bag, The Nano Montreal at a cut price, and frankly it’s adorable. I’m so tempted!

Kate owns this adorable bag in both the Deep Toffee Smooth and Navy colourways and if you want to steal her style you can snap up the Toffee shade in the sale for 20% off. Sadly the Navy is no longer available.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Kate has the DeMellier Nano Montreal bag in two colours

So in terms of saving, you can get this for £264 instead of the usual £330, or $360 instead of $450 if you’re in the US. All you need to do is enter the code BF20. It’s not a saving to be sniffed at, especially if you’ve had your eye on Kate’s eye candy. Now’s the time…

What’s to know about DeMellier’s popular bag? It’s a structured cross-body bag which features a removable/adjustable cross-body strap and a tubular top handle. So you can either carry it as a clutch or sling it over your shoulder if that’s more convenient. The minimum strap length is 58cm and the maximum is 58cm.

Princess Kate's DeMellier Moments

Princess Kate at the 2025 Thanksgiving service to mark VE Day Princess Kate carrying DeMellier during a visit to Scarborough, UK Princess Kate back in 2021during a visit to BAFTA in London, UK Princess Kate during her visit to the PIPS charity back in 2022 Princess Kate during The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in 2022

It’s super lightweight at just 350g and in terms of size, we’re talking 12cm x 18cm x 9cm at the base but it tapers in slightly at the top of the bag. You’ve got a handle drop of 5cm and the total height of the bag, handle included is 15.5cm. It’s dinky! You can fit your phone plus a few essentials. Anything bigger than an iPhone 17 Pro is going to be very snug though!

Monogramming is available for free. You can personalise with initials or a short phrase and it will appear on the cross-body strap. It's worth noting that monogrammed items cannot be returned or exchanged. If you don't opt for personalisation, you can return if you do decide it’s not the one for you.

Here’s the big draw as far as I’m concerned: you get a 12-month guarantee and there’s a lifetime repairs service available. DeMellier believe in durability and want customers to invest in products that will endure. They don’t want their bags to end up in a landfill, and that’s something I can definitely get on board with.

Are you unsure about nano bags? I’m a recent convert. At first I thought I’d struggle (I don't travel light!), but decided to give one a go and I’m so glad I did.

Now I love the freedom of going out with a bag that holds my phone, cards, lippy and not much else. I feel so free and there’s no annoying rummaging into the bottom of the bag looking for my phone. I honestly didn’t realise how much unnecessary stuff I took with me until I joined the nano club. Plus they look so cute, I get loads of compliments and questions about my small bag.

I definitely want to expand my mini bag collection and I think this offer is too good to miss. I mean, if it’s good enough for Kate…