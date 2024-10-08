Kate Middleton's beloved Superga sneakers are in the Amazon Prime sale

Princess Kate's a sneaker addict - one look at her sneaker collection and this is a woman who knows comfort (and style) are key. I've always loved seeing the mum-of-three wear sneakers, a change from the polished and prim royal shoe style we're used to, and one of Princess Kate's go-tos? Superga, which are currently reduced by an impressive 33% for Amazon Prime.

Ever wondered what Superga Princess Kate wears? I'm here to tell you I've got the intel and it's the timeless Superga 2750 Cotu Trainers, a low-top sneaker that is part tennis shoe, part plimsoll - and ridiculously comfortable, if the reviews are anything to go by.

The slimline sneaker is usually favored by Princess Kate in white, but she has been known to dabble in the khaki Superga with a gum sole, too.

Usually retailing for $70 / £50, you'll find the royal loved pumps on sale for Prime Day for between $33 / £20-25. The white shade, Kate's preferred, is selling fast but luckily Superga stock the style in plenty of colours, including beige, black and pink.

Just why does the Princess of Wales love this sneaker style? They're vegan, for one, and fully breathable with an extra strong, cotton upper. Lightweight, they're not too bulky to pair with a smart suit or a more relaxed cargo trouser, and have a vulcanised rubber sole to add a bit of weight to them.

When has Princess Kate worn Superga?

I've delved into the archives to find Princess Kate has worn a pair of white Superga on at least 12 occasions since 2016, not counting the times she's worn the sneaker in varying colours.

Princess Kate wearing her go-to Superga sneakers

One of the standout looks of Kate wearing Superga was for an event in 2020, where the Princess wore Superga with a pink suit and white top. The outfit was the right mix of smart and casual for such an event, and made us women the world over realise a pair of white pumps is perhaps the most underrated shoe in our wardrobe.

Princess Kate wearing Superga in 2022, left, and 2020, right

Proving they look stylish with shorts too, the Princess of Wales wore her Superga to a few sporty engagements too, including a visit to Plymouth for some sailing in 2022, and another sailing event in the Bahamas in 2020.

Princess Kate at Chelsea Flower Show in 2019

Another outing for her Superga at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, proving they're not just cute but practical too - Kate climbed among the trees and flowers, something she definitely couldn't have done in her usual engagement shoe of heeled courts or espadrilles. I love how she wore a crisp broderie anglaise blouse with wide leg trousers and the sneakers - outfit perfection. See, she really does love them!

Are Supergas comfortable?

I can confirm that yes, they are - I had a pair of her Superga sneakers a few years ago, and wore them so much I wore them out. I did find they came up a little narrow for my wider feet, but the canvas stretched after a few wears to accommodate the width.

Like most new shoes, they rubbed slightly on the first few wears at the achilles, but soon became a ridiculously comfy of pair of trainers I wore with jeans, dresses and wide leg trousers too.

The biggest problem with them is that they do get a touch grubby, as all white trainers do, but you can spot clean them with trainer cleaner. I'd keep them for spring and summer outfits, but snap up a pair or two now while they're on sale.

Amazon shoppers agree with me. "Really good quality shoes and very comfortable," wrote one. "I'm really surprised at the comfiness and durability of these shoes. I bought them for summer city sight seeing trips which requires lots of walking and heat exposure .To my surprise these shoes did not cause any blisters, nor were my feet aching despite walking miles in them over multiple days," added another.

A few shoppers found the shoes came up small, and taking a half size above your normal shoe size is recommended.