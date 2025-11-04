Anthea Turner, 65, calls this £36 M&S fair isle knit 'so snuggly'

I had to stop scrolling my Insta feed when I saw Anthea Turner pop up saying she'd found the most "snuggly" knit of the season. As something of a knitwear connoisseur myself (I honestly adore a great knit), I leapt at the chance to see just what jumper she was talking about. And lo and behold, it's a £36 fair isle jumper from everyone's favourite - Marks & Spencer.

Anthea's grey jumper was so popular with her followers when she first posted a video wearing it, that she created a whole hilarious reel to lean into the furore over her simple, yet chic, jumper.

On her Instagram feed, she can be seen wearing the Marks & Spencer Fair Isle Roll Neck Jumper with Wool, £36

Anthea calls it "so snuggly" and giving a "Scandi look."

© Instagram Anthea Turner hit the shops in her high street jumper

The 65-year-old wrote on her post for those asking after her roll neck: " Well it’s good old M&S at a grand price of £36.00. It was love at first sight and I pounced on it."

"Looks and feels so snuggly and definitely a bargain," she continued. "I think they will go quickly because everyone loves the Scandi look and it’s an easy wear."

Sizing wise, I'd size up so you can wear it oversized; Anthea comments that she wears a medium in the knit, when she would normally wear a small. M&S shoppers reviewed it as being 'non-itchy', which let's face it is super important with a jumper, and "really warm".

Anthea, who is best known for presenting the kids TV show Blue Peter in the early 90s, styled the knit perfectly, giving Claudia Winkleman hosting The Celebrity Traitors vibes with her black Joseph leather trousers ("they're 12 years old", she explains) and a pair of flat black boots from Russell & Bromley ("this is their third winter," she writes).

Styling a fair isle knit with leather, rather than denim, definitely leans into the Scandi look Anthea referenced, with Scandi street style stars adopting a similar look of cosy pieces mixed with more tough, edgier separates. The leather offsets the cosy, woollen fabrics of the knit and the chunky flat boots make it more laidback than a ballet flat or heel.

It taps into the current trend for British heritage chic, huge in part to Claudia Winkleman's style on The Traitors. And it echoes Anthea's personal style of classic, well made staples that are effortlessly stylish.

EXACT MATCH: Anthea's Fair Isle Jumper © M&S £36 AT MARKS & SPENCER

I've been writing about fashion and shopping trends at HELLO! for the past five years, and every winter sees a spike in sales for fair isle knits. The design, dating back to around the early 19th century, originated on the island of Fair Isle in Scotland as a pattern for Fisherman sweaters and caps. It became popular among the general public in the 1920s, when Edward VIII wore his in public.

Nowadays, they're a popular choice as an apres-ski look, and come winter become something of a staple uniform for many of us - me included. I've just bought the Hush Mohair Fair Isle Cardigan, and plan to wear over slip dresses with heeled boots for Christmas drinks.