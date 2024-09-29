I'm slightly obsessed with Wowcher right now and these are the insane deals I've got in my basket

I love a great deal, who doesn't? Lately I've had a real love affair with Wowcher - you know, the online retailer that has so many amazing offers it's hard to know where to start.

I'm spending my evenings scrolling through Wowcher holiday deals, the wow-worthy spa days, the silly Christmas gifts and even advent calendars! Seriously, I can spend literally hours browsing the site for brilliant deals, which change often.

You've got to be quick to bag these bargains! Loved by savvy shoppers, its not just all gifting and holidays (although they are good!); there's beauty treatments with big savings, Apple Watches with 75% off, money off mattresses and winter warmers - I've got my eye on a cosy foot warmer, costing £19.99.

Honestly, there's so many deals at Wowcher its quite incredible. I love a good scroll around the site, because there's such a range of things to buy, so I've highlighted the deals I'm most excited about. I've also picked out Wowcher deals that scream money savers - anything to help with the cost of living and impending cold weather.

How I chose the best Wowcher deals

Best sellers: I've included some of Wowcher's most popular deals, and those that they're known for.

Variety: I've included a range of deals to show the breadth of Wowcher's incredible offerings, from the things they're known for like travel deals and spa days, to niche beauty products and handy household items.

Personal opinion: I love scouring a bargain and chose the things that speak to me, from doggy-products to presents for kids and Christmas-themed items too.

1/ 9 24 Day Luxury Silver Diamond Jewellery Advent Calendar £19.99 (save 58%) at Wowcher Why We Love It: 24 days of surprises

Collect 21 charms to create your own unique bracelet or necklace

Includes a snake chain pendant, a cable chain pendant and two starter bracelets for you to add your own charms

Jewellery advent calendars are a favourite and this one is dreamy, packed with jewellery charms so you can create your own jewellery piece. From hearts to Nordic winter cabin charms there's even a Father Christmas one too. How cute?



2/ 9 Christmas Market Mystery Holiday™ From £99.99pp at Wowcher Why We Love It: A Christmas Market Mystery Getaway with a hotel stay and return flights

Destinations could include New York, Chicago, Finland, Lapland & more

Valid for departure on selected dates from 15th Nov until 22nd Dec 2024

If you love a surprise, Wowcher's now famous Mystery Holiday Deal will be right up your street - and for this time of year, there's a festive vibe. The Christmas Market Mystery Getaway includes a hotel stay and return flights to a mystery destination, ranging from New York to Vienna. All of the destinations chosen will have Christmas markets on their mind for the departure dates of 15th November - 22nd December. Check the website for the full listing of destinations.

3/ 9 Thick Super Soft Sherpa Lined Hoodie Blanket From £9.99 (save up to 48%) at Wowcher Why We Love It: 4 colours to choose from

One size

Sherpa-lined The hooded blanket is going nowhere this year, still trending as the WFH / cosy Saturday night essential. Wowcher's version, costing from £9.99, is super snuggly (thanks to the sherpa lining), oversized for a comfy fit and available in four colours, including pink, red, grey and the bestselling option, blue.



4/ 9 3-Tiered Heated Airer With Cover From £79.99 (save up to 41%) at Wowcher Why We Love It: Reaches up to 55 degrees

Costs on average 6p per hour to run



Easy to store - can be folded flat Winter is coming and the thought of the cost of central heating is enough to bring anyone out in a cold sweat. Friends of mine swore by a heated air dryer and I found this Wowcher version for under £85. It is said to cost just 6p an hour to run, and has plenty of room for drying your washing without the need of cranking up your central heating. It can be folded up for storage and comes with a cover.

5/ 9 Premium Personalised Santa Letter £2.99 (save 67%) at Wowcher Why We Love It: From Lapland Mailroom

Bespoke Santa letters come in four beautifully written versions, so each child receives a unique, enchanting letter

With every letter, receive a Nice Child certificate of good behaviour signed by Santa or Father Christmas

I love anything festive for my kid, and a Father Christmas letter would be just the thing to make December even more special. This letter is unique to your child, and references your child's friends, their Christmas list, and special achievements, making it a truly special and personal gift from Santa.



6/ 9 Waterproof Dog Coat From £6.99 (save 53%) at Wowcher Why We Love It: Two colours available; pink or blue

Available in five sizes

Waterproof This wet weather plus doggies equals one unhappy pup (if they're anything like mine!) These cute raincoats are just adorable for those wet-weather walks with your pooch.



7/ 9 Portable Heated Neck Massager £24.99 at Wowcher Why We Love It: Lightweight and portable



Two heat levels

Available in grey or white I've been looking for something to soothe my aching shoulders and this is the perfect thing to use at home inbetween spa sessions. Not only does it massage, but it is heated to really work those knots. You can use it on your back too.

8/ 9 ELEMIS Spa Day From £65 (save up to 64%) at Wowcher Why We Love It: Includes two treatments, glass of bubbly and seven hours of spa access

Vouchers for one person or two available

Located at the swanky Kensington Health Club and Spa I think this is a great gift for someone, or yourself - who doesn't love a spa day? This allows you seven hours access to the Kensington Health Club and Spa, and includes two treatments (an ELEMIS pro-glow facial plus another beauty treatment) and a glass of bubbly. You can buy a voucher for one or two people, and use of the hot steam room, relaxing Jacuzzi and warming sauna, not forgetting the spa's 18m swimming pool.

9/ 9 One-Step Salon 3-in-1 Volumizing Hair Dryer & Styler £14.99 (save 67%) at Wowcher Why We Love It: Can be used on wet and dry hair to either dry, curl, or straighten

Features three speed and temperature settings

Uses ceramic technology

I've been meaning to buy a hot brush and dryer in one, and now I've found this Wowcher deal I'm snapping this one up. It features three speed settings and three temperature settings, and uses ceramic technology to nourish and care for hair while styling it. I love the versatility it allows, to not only dry hair but curl or straighten too.

