Spotted on Holly Willoughby - the £15 H&M blouse you'll wonder how you lived without

Holly Willoughby can cause a fashion item to sell out, and I'm predicting her latest selfie will have us all running to the high street to snap up her latest outfit.

Holly delighted fans with a recent car selfie, lamenting her new 'taxi driver' status for her 16-year-old. But it was her outfit which caused her fans to sit up and take notice, and I was one of them, as I adore her cute yellow and striped blouse - an easy £14.99 buy from H&M.

The TV presenter wore a cute striped H&M Resort Blouse

The shirt is a summery alternative to classic blue and white stripes.

"Any other mums/dads of 16 year old, post GCSE children suddenly find themselves with a new role of personal party driver? Mums ‘Mini’ Cabs… and yes… I’m now a Glasses wearer… game changer! Will tag the details," the 44-year-old wrote on the Instagram post, which was loved by her 8.2M followers.

© Instagram / Holly Willoughby Holly's sweet high street blouse was a hit with her 8M Insta followers

As someone who often wears a blue and white striped shirt, I'd never considered swapping the classic hues for a more summery yellow and white colourway but thanks to Holly, I'm thinking I need to add one to my wardrobe.

What I love even more about Holly's is that it's a 'resort' blouse; that means its loose in fit and has short sleeves.

EXACT MATCH: H&M Loose-Fit Resort Shirt © H&M £14.99 at H&M

Looking at the fabric, its a linen and viscose mix, so should be nice and airy.

Reviewers say it comes up large, which I personally love as an oversized top to tuck into jeans, denim shorts or by the pool.

I'd wear this shirt with white barrel leg jeans, or jean shorts - you can't beat a denim shorts and shirt combo, in my opinion. It's the sort of piece you could pack in your suitcase and wear casually over your swimsuit, sight seeing with shorts or glammed up with white jeans, holiday heels and plenty of summer jewellery.

There's quite a few yellow and white striped shirts on the high street, tapping into the butter yellow aesthetic of 2025. I love this £29 long-sleeve version from Next, and this New Look £30 long sleeve shirt has a more subtle white stripe but is equally as breezy.

Holly's summer outfits

It's been a busy summer for Holly, having partied at Glastonbury and now holidaying in the sun.

I loved Holly's black Glasto outfit, a midi T-shirt dress tipped with lace detailing from AllSaints. It was the ideal outfit for the occasion, as comfy and cool without being too polished. And her 'I hate margaritas' T-shirt needs a special shout out - I need one for me and my friends.

And her recent bikini selfie showcased the sweetest two-piece. Holly wore the Jean Bikini from one of her favourite swimwear brands, Hunza G. The black strapless bikini includes cute seersucker gingham edging, which is such a lovely addition to a classic black swimsuit.