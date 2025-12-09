M&S has a £12 lookalike pair of Princess Kate's dazzling star drop earrings

The Princess of Wales hosted her annual Together at Christmas carol concert on Friday, looking stunning in a bespoke emerald green coat, faux fur stole, suede boots and dazzling diamond star-drop earrings.

Her coat was a bespoke piece by one of her most-worn British designers, Catherine Walker. She paired it with a Troy London faux fur stole, Ralph Lauren suede boots, and glittering diamond earrings by luxury jeweller Robinson Pelham. Her makeup was fresh and flawless and her hair was styled in her signature bouncy blow dry.

© Getty Images Kate looked glorious in her festive green coat by Catherine Walker, topped with a Troy London fur stole

Princess Kate’s Robinson Pelham earrings are particularly special as they can be worn three different ways: as studs, drop earrings, or with the drop attachment positioned behind the ear for a modern twist. Featuring sparkling diamonds set in 14kt white gold, they’re undeniably beautiful, but they also retail for over £11,000.

Luckily, there’s a much more affordable way to channel her festive style. M&S has released a gorgeous lookalike pair, and while they’re technically snowflakes rather than stars, they’re every bit as sparkly and share the same elegant drop design.

The 3 Drop Snowflake Christmas Earrings are just £12.50 so you won't spend your night worrying about losing them. They already have glowing reviews, with one customer writing: "A real showstopper. The perfect accessory for party season. Great quality & has attracted so many compliments."

While another said: "Beautiful and sparkly! Perfect for the festive season."

And another added: "Very pretty winter themed earrings. I haven’t worn them yet but they look good quality."

M&S 3 Drop Snowflake Christmas Earrings £12.50 at M&S

If you prefer something in gold, Orelia's £35 earrings are an amazing alternative. Or, for a mid-price option, Abbott Lyon's hoop star earrings offer a beautiful, celestial-inspired look and come in two chic finishes.

Robinson Pelham holds special significance for Princess Kate as they designed the diamond earrings she famously wore on her wedding day in 2011.

© Getty Images Kate wore Robinson Pelham earrings on her wedding day in 2011

She’s worn this particular star-drop pair several times too, most notably with a striking black and white off-the-shoulder gown to the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, which she attended with her husband Prince William.