Cat Deeley's stylish return to This Morning proves cosy can be chic with her winter jumper

January is definitely the month in which to embrace the cosy, but that doesn't mean you have to scrimp on style - just look at what Cat Deeley is wearing on This Morning as your cold weather fashion inspiration.

The TV presenter has proven to be a big fan of the cosy, big knit and her latest outfit not only ticks off the warm factor, but the chic factor too.

AT A GLANCE Cat Deeley is back on our screens presenting This Morning.

The 49-year-old wore a stylish black Fair Isle Barbour jumper

She wore the oversized knit with brown leather leggings and boots.

Presenting This Morning on Thursday 8 January, Cat styled a pair of brown skinny leather trousers with Barbour's Cecilia Knitted Jumper. With an oversized fit, the black knit of the sweater is given a warm flash thanks to the Fair Isle style yoke pattern knitted around the colour. Neutral browns, beiges and greys make up the classic pattern, with a round, crew neck neckline and long, relaxed fit sleeves.

© Instagram Cat cosied up in a black oversized knit on This Morning

Cat's stylist, Rachel Hughes, proved denim isn't the only solution to pairing with a knit, as she styled the jumper with a pair of brown leather skinny trousers, complementing the warm tones of the sweater's pattern. A pair of knee high black boots provided the finishing touch to Cat's chic yet casual look.

EXACT MATCH: Barbour Black Cecelia Knitted Jumper © Barbour £109 AT NEXT £109 AT VERY

Stock alert: The sweater, called the Cecilia, is available at both Next and Very in various sizes, from 8 - 18. It's selling fast - we'll call it the Cat effect.

The jumper is a warm mix of cotton, wool and nylon, and because of this means it's advised to hand wash only. But it does mean it'll be super cosy, which is much needed right now with the drop in temperatures.

Cat's proven in the past that she's a big fan of the Fair Isle style jumper, having worn the style throughout November and December on This Morning, including a Boden red version and a grey iteration from The White Company.

How to style an oversized jumper

Cat's jumper is proof that an oversized jumper can look smart, too.

Casual: Wear tucked into high waisted black or grey jeans, with chunky boots or sneakers.

Wear tucked into high waisted black or grey jeans, with chunky boots or sneakers. Smart casual : Copy Cat and wear with skinny-fit trousers - leather, denim or cotton works.

: Copy Cat and wear with skinny-fit trousers - leather, denim or cotton works. The office: Wide leg trousers would work well with the jumper layered over a white shirt - keep the collar popping out.

Get the look for less

Not surprisingly, oversized and Fair Isle jumpers are a mainstay on the high street and I've tracked down a number of lookalikes of Cat's jumper, all under £60.

LOOKALIKE: Finery London Fair Isle Jumper © M&S £59 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Size up with this Finery London at M&S jumper, which features a white Fair Isle pattern on a black knit.

LOOKALIKE: La Redoute Fair Isle Jumper © La Redoute £39.99 AT LA REDOUTE

La Redoute's version is a chunkier knit, and also available in pink.

Cat's outfits this week

It's been a stylish return for Cat, who along with co-host Ben Shepherd was off our screens during the Christmas period.

Cat's been embracing winter fashion this week with a palette of browns, creams and blacks including an easy-to-wear brown midi skirt from Massimo Dutti (which gave us major Princess Kate vibes) and a Traitors-inspired look of cream roll neck jumper and houndstooth trousers.

© Instagram Chef Clodagh McKenna gave Cat a shout-out for wearing trousers from her collaboration with Brora

The trousers were in fact from her This Morning colleague, Clodagh McKenna's, collaboration with Brora. The Houndstooth Wool Trousers are another alternative to jeans or black trousers, and feature a flattering kick flare.

