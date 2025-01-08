Claudia Winkleman's £25 nude lipstick is the 'love of her life' - how to shop

From her trademark fringe that's as heavy as her black eyeliner, to her signature pale nude lipstick, Claudia Winkleman has a truly distinctive beauty style.

Occasionally you'll see her sporting a red lip, but she's remained loyal to MAC Fleshpot for years. Once discontinued, the brand has finally answered her prayers by bringing it back.

Claudia has spoken about her love of the lipstick for years. "I love MAC. Fleshpot lipstick is the only thing I’ll use," The Traitors star told RTE in 2022. She also once said "It’s the love of my life," and "I’d marry a MAC Fleshpot if I could."

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Claudia Winkleman wears her iconic nude lip and heavy liner

She even added: "If I was out drinking margaritas with the girls and lost my phone, I’d cope. If I left my credit card at home, it wouldn’t be ideal. If I left my keys in the kitchen, I wouldn’t be over the moon. But if I didn’t have my lipstick I’d feel bereft, small, lost. [Fleshpot] is the only one for me. It was, quite simply, love at first sight. When I first tried it on I just knew."

So it's fair to say she's a big fan.

If you also love the pale nude shade or you want to try it for the first time, you can now shop it exclusively on the MAC website for £25.

Not just a flattering hue, the formula also contains camellia seed and rosehip oils along with pomegranate flower extract, so it's super nourishing, offering eight hours of comfort and hydration. It has a satin finish that makes your lips look fuller and visibly reduces any fine, dry lines.

To make it even more long-lasting and to further define your lips, MAC recommends pairing it with their popular lip pencil in Oak.

Customers seem to love Fleshpot as much as Claudia. With one writing: "I'm seriously impressed with the pigment and feel of this lipstick. Very moisturizing and the application is effortless. Other formulas make my lips feel dried out and look less than cute but this one is a game changer. My lips look plump and the longevity is there."

While another said: "This colour is absolutely beautiful. It can be used for an everyday look or a night out. It glides smoothly, just like satin. It's a nude pink colour. It feels lightweight on the lips. Love the packaging, it looks timeless. Great lipstick all round!"

And another added: "This MAC Silky Matte lipstick is stunning. It's subtle but has a beautiful gloss look and feel to it. It's not one bit sticky or drying, a very smooth creamy formula for a lipstick. I love it."