Everyone's obsessed with Zara Tindall's high street coat - and it's just dropped in the sale

Zara Tindall has a really great coat collection. The 44-year-old royal has stepped out in several amazing pieces this season alone, from a chic navy peplum style by The Fold to a trending barn jacket by Fairfax and Favor. Her most recent look might be her best yet, as the longline wool coat she wore to Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday has been all over my Instagram feed. The mum-of-three looked gorgeous in a tonal outfit that struck the perfect balance between glamour and effortless equestrian style.

© Getty Zara attended the Cheltenham Showcase with her daughter Mia

Zara's tailored coat is a high street piece from royal favourite Hobbs and has a classic cut with a collared neckline and notch lapels. The sleek style also features a removable tie belt to cinch your waist, side pockets, and the brand's signature insignia jacquard lining. Made from 100% wool, it's so warm and cosy, and it will last you for years - a true capsule wardrobe pice.

Usually retailing for £379, it's just dropped in the sale for £322 and it's still available in all sizes from a UK 6-24, as well as regular and petite lengths.

Zara chose the Livia coat in a rich brown hue, and I love how she styled it with a matching statement headband by Camilla Rose Millinery, leather gloves, and Fairfax & Favor's Rye crossbody bag in mahogany. So chic. She also added a pair of MONC's Belleville sunglasses and her trusty Fairfax & Favor Regina boots.

© Getty Zara's outfit was accessorised to perfection

A longline coat always looks amazing with knee-high boots, but they're so versatile, you can throw one on over almost anything. I also wear mine with wide-leg trousers and denim.

If you're shopping for a brown wool coat but you're looking for something more affordable, Mango has an almost identical style for £139/$249. The longline piece also has a straight cut with a robe belt at the waist and side pockets. Made from a wool-blend, it's fully lined and comes in an inclusive range of sizes from XXS to 4XL.

H&M also has a wool-blend style for £189, but it's selling out fast. Falling to knee-length, it's more of a chocolate brown and has an oversized cut with a stylish shawl collar, as well as the same self-tie belt at the waist. If you're in the US, this one is similar and just $69.99.