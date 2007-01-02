JESSICA, KIMBERLY AND MICHAEL SOAK UP SOME WINTER SUN

While many in Europe braved freezing weather to see in the New Year, some celebrities across the pond were celebrating in southern style, lounging on sun-soaked beaches and making the most of the warm weather.

Miami beach was a popular destination for high-profile party-lovers, with socialite Kimberly Stewart catching the last rays of the year on the city's coastline. Dressed in a bikini and stylish bandana Rod's glamorous 27-year-old daughter showed off a glowing tan as she stretched out on a sun lounger.



And she wasn't the only youthful beauty getting snapped in Florida over the holiday season. Later that evening Lindsay Lohan was spotted out and about in Miami's fashionable bars, while Jessica Alba hosted an exclusive New Years Eve bash at the city's spectacular 1930s Art Deco Setai hotel. The £150-a-ticket soiree featured a floating DJ booth at the poolside bar, with guests receiving 24-carat gold Trump Vodka bottles to crack open while oohing and aahing at the spectacular fireworks display.



The 25-year-old Sin City actress then spent New Year's Day relaxing with her boyfriend Cash Warren on South Beach, where she turned heads in a flowing tropical print sundress.



Not everyone saw in the New Year with lavish all-night parties, though. Hollywood heavyweight Michael Douglas and his glamorous wife Catherine Zeta-Jones chose to spend the holiday with their brood on the stunning French West Indian island of St Barts, relaxing on a luxurious yacht and playing on the beach with their children. The island, famed for its beautiful beaches and top-end hotels, is also a haven for foodies who are seduced by its seafood and French-influenced cuisine.



While on the island Michael and Catherine may decide to sample the fare on offer at the perfectly located Eden Rocks restaurant, overlooking the beach in the town of St Jean. And there's plenty to keep youngsters like Dylan and Carys entertained, too, including snorkelling trips to the wildlife-packed Marine Reserve, kite surfing, surfing and dinghy sailing.