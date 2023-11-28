Michael Douglas, 79, puts on spritely display during Indian vacation with Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas looked in fine spirts on Tuesday when his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, shared a video from their latest getaway.

The Welsh actress posted a clip on Instagram in which she and her husband were enjoying some local Indian music while dining out.

They got into the swing of the catchy Bollywood tunes as they danced away in their seats.

Michael, 79, pulled off some funky moves before the camera panned to Catherine, 54, who looked radiant as always.

"Oh India!!!! We love you," she captioned the joyful post and fans immediately began commenting. One wrote: "You and Michael are the sweetest couple, Catherine I’m glad you’re having a(nother) fun-filled trip to enchanting India... forever wishing I had your “joie de vivre” and stamina," while a second added: "You'll literally love it and don't forget to taste those authentic flavours of india."

© Getty Catherine and Michael recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary

The couple appear to be enjoying a romantic vacation after their very festive family Thanksgiving.

The husband and wife shared a glimpse inside their celebrations with a photo of their stunning dining room at their sprawling $4.7 million mansion in Irvington, Westchester, and it looked like a scene straight from a movie.

© Instagram Catherine shared a photo from her Thanksgiving

The dining table which was adorned with stunning decorations and gorgeous autumnal foliage.

The mother-of-two had placed large candles across the large table, as well as festive crackers and beautiful napkins.

Michael also shared a rare update with their daughter Carys, 20, after reuniting with her in London.

© Instagram The Hollywood couple are parents to Dylan and Carys

He jetted across the pond to see his youngest child who is currently studying in Italy, and they looked to be having the time of their lives.

Catherine and Michael's oldest child Dylan, 23, wasn't in the footage, but the family is incredibly close-knit, and he likely wasn't far from the action.

Earlier this month, Michael and Catherine celebrated their wedding anniversary. Both took to social media to pay tribute to their other half on the special day.

© Instagram They are a very close-knit family

Catherine served up several pictures from their wedding day, including one of them kissing on the dance floor, and another of them walking down the aisle.

"Today we celebrate 23 years of marriage. Darling Michael, your Nobel Peace Prize awaits. I love you…from your darling wife, a gold star Medal of Honor recipient," she wrote.

Michael also shared a photo of them dancing at their nuptials, writing: "Happy 23 and Me, my darling @catherinezetajones! Can’t wait for 24! Happy Anniversary. #23years."

