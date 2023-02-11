Ikos Andalusia: The all-inclusive luxury hotel with champagne on tap - what's not to love?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

An all-inclusive hotel hasn’t been on my radar before. I thought they were aimed at parents who begrudge paying for 300 Diet Cokes their teenagers drink. Or for boozy couples who like the freedom of bleeding the bar dry every night (and day!). I used to think of rubbish buffet meals and garish green wristbands. To conclude: not for me, thank you.

But then I visited Ikos Andalusía and everything changed.

You’ll have definitely heard of the Ikos portfolio. The five-star resort is making waves globally, and I visited one of the newest in Spain - Ikos Andalusía.

Set between the Spanish mountains and Mediterranean Sea, it’s located on Playa de Guadalmansa, just 55-minutes from Malaga airport, 20-minutes from the buzzy centre of Marbella and 15 minutes from the historic town of Estepona.

After checking in, you''re greeted to these views

First impressions of Ikos Andalusia

With 411 rooms, various swimming pools and extensive gardens, it’s a real show stopper as soon as you enter this all-inclusive heaven.

Actually, let’s talk about check-in, shall we? When you check-in to a hotel, you want to feel special. You want to feel valued. You don’t want to see the drama, the stress, you just want a welcome drink, a comfy sofa and excellent service. Well, we got that here.

Dionisis greeted us with a big beaming smile (it certainly helped that he looked like a contestant on Spain’s Next Top Model) and talked us through the hotel, made us laugh, got us drinks, guided us outside to have and then proceeded to create a WhatsApp group (complete with group selfie) so that we could reach out to him whenever we needed anything.

After that, we’d get a morning 'Buenos Dias' from Dionisis with a news bulletin and a weather report for that day. I’ve stayed in lots of luxury hotels before but this was a level up for check-in.

It’s worth noting that the team have a reputation to uphold - no guest can go home unhappy. After all, Ikos was acknowledged in TripAdvisor’s 2020 awards as the best all-inclusive resort in the world.

Close-up details of the room at the Ikos Andalusia

The rooms at Ikos Andalusia

One of the most important parts to any holiday is the accomodation if you ask me.

The brainchild of international design group Studio Gronda, Ikos Andalusia combines classic Spanish architecture with the tropical feel of a glamorous coastal resort.

The Dassia Deluxe Sea View Room at Ikos Andalusia

Whether you opt for a double room or a fancy deluxe suite, you’ll be blown away by the cool Mediterranean style meets contemporary luxury, and if you have the chance to upgrade to the Deluxe Collection, I’d highly recommend it. It is a world of private pools and gardens, balconies and unparalleled views.

The food and drink options at Ikos Andalusia

Another important part of any hotel stay - the food options!

You really are spoilt for choice with seven restaurants at the resort. These include one Mediterranean buffet and six à la carte menus curated by Michelin-starred chefs and ranging from modern Greek, classic Italian, Asian/Oriental, Provencal, and authentic Spanish.

Ouzo is a popular choice with holiday goers

What’s more, you’ve got an extensive choice of 300 local and international wines selected by the Ikos Sommelier.

Cocktail lovers will be impressed to find six bars serving drinks curated by Mariam Beke, the award-winning mixologist and owner of the acclaimed Gibson Bar in London’s Shoreditch.

As someone who loves their food, dining out on holiday should feel special. And thankfully, every single meal was perfection. From the delicious Greek feast at Ouzo, to the lunch time pizza and rosé wine at Provence, right down to the cookie dessert at the Beach Club, everything was delicious.

If I’m going to give any constructive criticism, it would be about the ice cream parlour. Aimed more towards kids, the flavours were a bit too basic for my liking. I hope that when I return (when, not if!) I’ll find some more exotic flavour combinations or at least a fancy waffle cone.

Ikos Andalusía magical views

Is Ikos Andalusia a good place to go with kids?

Now seems like a good time to talk about kids. I don’t have any, but it was clear to see that this is a hotel packed with family benefits.

With two complimentary kids’ clubs offering a range of activities including arts and crafts, sports, cooking and water sports and 24-hour room service, parents will be free to enjoy all the resort has to offer with total peace of mind.

Ikos Andalusa is super child-friendly

If, like me, you don’t have kids and feel a little put off by the idea of screaming children (sorry, no offence), there is an adults-only pool that is absolutely dreamy.

The adults-only pool is tranquil and relaxing

Anything else to note?

If the idea of being in an all-inclusive resort makes you feel trapped, I get it. I worried I’d have fomo of the outside world, that I’d be bored, and that I’d dream of breaking out and going to Marbella. But I actually didn’t. I enjoyed my all-inclusive luxury oasis. Plus, I could have left if I’d wanted to, in my own private MINI.

Take advantage of the complimentary Local Drive Adventure

Guests of the hotel are encouraged to discover the local area, with complimentary use of a MINI car for the day, tickets to the best museums in Malaga or free green passes for golfers at the exclusive Los Naranjos Golf Club all included in their stay.

The hotel also offers the pioneering Ikos Dine Out initiative, allowing foodies to enjoy meals at some of the best restaurants across Marbella and Estepona, all within their all-inclusive experience.

I didn’t visit the Ikos Spa on my trip, but it looked gorgeous. You’ll find nine private treatment rooms, on-site hairdressing salon, and a fitness studio with state-of-the-art equipment so you can work-out like an A-lister.

Even the reception is Insta-worthy

My final verdict on Ikos Andalusia

This has changed the landscape for all-inclusive hospitality aimed at affluent travellers. I loved the freedom of being on holiday and not looking at a bill, or stressing over how much money we might have spent already. I loved ordering anything I wanted to, knowing I could order more if I was still hungry. I loved having any cocktail I wanted while watching live music during sundowners. All you had to do was kick back and relax.

A place you'll want to return to time and time again

What made this trip uber special? The champagne. As silly as it sounds, before going on this trip I expected my options to be limited to house white, house red and house rosé. I couldn’t have been more wrong! A glass of Taittinger? Don’t mind if I do.

I think this trip would be perfect if you’re a family going away with the in-laws - all age ranges are catered for here. I also think it would be a great destination for a group of couples looking for a stress-free holiday destination.

I will definitely be returning, so let’s get the Taittinger on ice for when I do.

Room rates start from €392 (£344 approx.) per night for a double room on an all-inclusive basis. To book, visit booking.com or see more photos at ikosresorts.com.

