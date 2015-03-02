Inside the Royals' favourite Jamaican hotel: Review of the Half Moon

The Half Moon Hotel in Jamaica has played host to most of Britain's royals – including Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II herself. The Monarch stayed at the resort in 2002 with Prince Philip.



Prince Harry also visited the luxury location in 2012 during the Diamond Jubilee when he took a couple of days out of the spotlight to enjoy a private retreat in one of their five-bedroom oceanfront Royal Villas. The royal had a blast, socialising until the early hours with the locals and sampling traditional Jamaican fare.

Prince Harry visiting Half Moon in 2012





Half Moon has also hosted former United States President John F. and Jacqueline Kennedy as well as George H. W. Bush. So HELLO! jumped at the chance to visit the resort earlier in the year.



We arrived at the hotel after a nine-hour flight from the UK with Virgin Atlantic, we were delighted to be greeted by rum punches and a host of staff eager to make our arrival as smooth as possible. It also helps that the airport is a mere ten-minute drive from Montego Bay airport.

The beach at the Half Moon





The grounds themselves are absolutely stunning – traditionally Jamaican with a black-and-white colour scheme and gorgeous Georgian arches.



A true Waterfront paradise, Half Moon is surrounded by stunning beaches and gorgeous seaside cottages.



We stayed in a stunning Imperial suite with an ocean view, a patio to relax on with a cocktail and a private swimming pool.

One of the stunning swimming pools





Architecturally unique, the suite was evocative of the plantation style of the 1950s. It was also equipped with any and everything a guest might need.

The resort offers eight bars and six restaurants





Onto arguably the most important part (!) – food and drink! With eight bars and six restaurants, the Half Moon quite literally caters for whatever you wish. You can choose from typical Jamaica cuisine, Indian, Thai, Italian and excellent Caribbean food. You can also enjoy a barbecque on the beach with typical Jamaican fare or indulge in some fine-dining at the wonderful Sugar Mill restaurant. The Italian is also superb.

Guests can enjoy a private dinner on the Subset Gazebo





We were treated to a private dinner at the Sunset Gazebo – a private waiter tended to our every need while we enjoyed the gentle lapping of the waves around us.



There are a wealth of activities on offer, including an extensive watersports menu. On the first day, we tried the horseback riding. Riding into the ocean on horseback is a seriously magical experience – one not to be missed when you visit Half Moon. The well-kept equestrian centre also offers lessons and houses other animals – great fun for the children!

The luxury rooms, suites and villas are fully equipped





If you're looking to relax after the activities, head to the Fern Tree Spa. A natural, tranquil oasis, the spa has a relaxation lounge, yoga pavilion, sauna, steam rooms and a meditation labyrinth.



We were treated to the ultimate spa treatment – a full-body massage in an overwater bungalow. Jutting out onto the sea on its own wooden pier surrounded by the azure waters of the Caribbean, the bungalow provides the most incredible relaxing experience.

Guests can enjoy spa treatments in an overwater bungalow





Lastly, the staff are amazing. Nothing was too big an ask – they are out to please and are more than happy to cater to your every need.



We're already saving up to go back to Half Moon – it' the ultimate experience in true Caribbean luxury.

Horseback riding in the ocean is also on offer

For more information visit halfmoon.rockresorts.com. For flight information to Jamaica, visit virgin-atlantic.com.