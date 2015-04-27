A summer of open air cinema

With summer just around the corner, there's no better time than to start planning our social calendars. HELLO! has joined forces with leading outdoor cinema brand The Luna Cinema, to bring you a jam-packed season of film screenings in some of the nation's most beautiful and iconic locations.

The Luna Cinema will show popular films throughout the summer





From May to October, pack a picnic and pull up a blanket to enjoy open air cinema like no other!



This summer's film programme from The Luna Cinema include blockbusters and award winners (including Birdman, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Theory of Everything), as well classic hits including Back to the Future, Dirty Dancing, Some Like it Hot, Grease, Groundhog Day, Labyrinth, The Big Lebowski, Ghostbusters – and lots more.

You can watch the films in iconic locations such Warwick Castle or Kensington Palace





Whether you want to watch Jaws from an inflatable dinghy in the water at Brockwell Lido, sing-a-long to Frozen at Knebworth House, watch Robin Hood Prince Of Thieves at Warwick Castle or enjoy Notting Hill at Kensington Palace – there is something for everybody.



To view the full summer 2015 programme, locations and to book tickets, visit www.thelunacinema.com.