This New Forest hotel is so family-friendly it offers daily childcare for kids – and spa time for the adults

Travelling with a toddler is not for the faint-hearted. From unpredictable mood swings to the sheer amount of baggage (both physical and emotional) that comes with them on vacation, a trip away doesn't always mean holiday bliss.

Whenever we go away as a family, I end up judging how good or fun the holiday was on my daughter's temperament. If she's happy, then undoubtedly, we're happy.

And the owners and staff behind New Park Manor, a former hunting-lodge-turned-hotel in the heart of the New Forest near Brockenhurst, get it. Central to their ethos is giving kids the chance to have fun and explore, letting parents unwind and relax, and allowing for the whole family to reconnect.

New Park Manor has just undergone a beautiful renovation

Pre-baby, my husband and I would always go to a certain luxury country hotel chain in the south of England that positioned itself more as "a restaurant with rooms". And while we would always go once a year as a treat, I can safely say that our new family tradition will be checking into a Luxury Family Hotels branch; they have five in their collection across southern England including New Park Manor.

Their hotels aren't just family-friendly, they're family-focused. And New Park Manor was the most easy stay I've ever had with my toddler because every detail was thought of and catered for. Sure, you can find cheaper hotels around, but the convenience and luxury that comes with your booking makes it worth every penny.

I had high hopes for the hotel after my friend said she had a brilliant time at its sister hotel in Suffolk, and I can hand on heart say it exceeded my extremely high expectations.

The former hunting-lodge-turned-hotel offers a luxury stay for families

Why visit now

When I looked up New Park Manor on Booking.com, I was slightly surprised to see it had a rating of 8.4 – which is good, but not excellent, and after staying there myself I think is unjustifiably low. The hotel has just reopened its doors following a significant renovation, so here's hoping ratings will soar soon.

The 25 rooms and communal areas, including the two restaurants on site, the family-friendly spa, and the children's facilities including the Ofsted-registered Four Bears Den children's club, have all been given a refurb, so there's no better time to visit.

Family-first luxury rooms

We were treated to the sumptuous King Charles suite, which was more than enough space for ourselves and our toddler.

Inspired by the forest and the woodland, the rooms all boast a palette of earthy tones, reflective of the décor in the rest of the hotel. There are plenty of nooks and crannies to intrigue little ones; our daughter particularly loved climbing up onto the bench of the bay window and looking out to the outdoor pool.

Every detail was thought of, including providing a pregnancy pillow for myself

One of the first things I noticed on our king size bed was a pregnancy pillow for myself which the hotel had very thoughtfully left out – a sign of their attention to detail and how they go above and beyond to make your stay as comfortable as possible.

The suite had a large wardrobe, a sofa, a mammoth TV, and the usual tea and coffee-making facilities, as well as a beautifully renovated bathroom.

They also provided a travel cot, children's bubble bath, and even a sweet cuddly toy.

But what made the room really family-focused was the changing mat and nappy bin provided, both from premium baby brands. We have stayed in far too many hotels where throwing dirty nappies in the bathroom bin and relying on a flimsy travel mat just doesn't cut it. It sounds so simple but having such essentials were a game-changer.

The hotel provides a Yoto Player and smart baby monitor in each room

Another highlight was the provision of a Yoto Player complete with headphones and cards. If you're not familiar with them, they're essentially audio players for kids that play audiobook stories, such as The Gruffalo, or music and podcasts. They're best for children aged three and above, but our nearly two-year-old was totally enthralled by it and loved wearing the headphones.

Another piece of equipment that parents can make use of are the video baby monitors provided in your room. We've previously gone away only to find that our normal video monitor didn't connect to the hotel's Wi-Fi, so to have one there, knowing it would work wherever we were in the hotel, without fear of the video cutting out, was extremely reassuring. It was also very easy to set up.

Family-focused restaurants

The hotel has two restaurants on site: the very child-friendly The Vinery, or the more adult-appropriate The Stag.

The Vinery does early dinner seatings, so you can sit and eat as a family from 5:15pm, or you can choose to give your kids dinner first and then dine at the more relaxing grown-ups restaurant once they've gone to bed.

The Vinery is the family-friendly restaurant where early dinner seatings and breakfast are served

The menu caters for even the fussiest of eaters and includes classics like spaghetti Bolognese and fish goujons and chips, to vegetarian katsu curry. The portions are extremely generous and the prices aren't bad at all at around £7 for a main.

As well as providing children's cutlery, bibs, stylish Bugaboo Giraffe high chairs, and the cutest personalised name cards to make the kids feel extra special, there is also a plethora of entertainment on offer to keep little hands occupied, from card games to drawing paper and colouring pencils.

Entertainment provided at dinner to keep little ones busy

Understandably, the early dinner sessions can get a little chaotic when whole families pile in at the same time, but I think like many parents you learn to drown out the noise, and it's so reassuring knowing that everyone is in the same boat. If your child is kicking off at the table, or someone else's is at the next, no one seems to bat an eyelid.

An after-dinner treat: the milk and cookies station!

Another very sweet treat is the milk and cookies station by the communal lounge area, which again gets bombarded by kids at dinner time. The lounge is also stocked with board games to use whenever you fancy, and you can sit down and have bar snacks or light bites there at lunch or in between mealtimes.

Breakfast is served in The Vinery, where you have the option to dine out on a bountiful selection of food, from pastries, cereals, fruit, and yoghurts, to the more continental choice of ham, cheese, and salmon.

There's also an English Breakfast buffet station, while the a la carte options are also included at no extra cost. I highly recommend the pancakes with bacon and maple syrup, but there's also more healthier choices such as porridge or dippy eggs and soldiers.

A bountiful selection at breakfast

As for the more adult setting, The Stag, it's a more relaxing and calm way to end the day if you do choose to have dinner there without the kids.

Perhaps a little on the pricey side, but the food is of high standard and dishes include British classics like pie of the day and a West Country ribeye with fries. There's also a tempting selection of cheese and desserts; we had no regrets with the Strawberry Eton mess.

Parents can also dine in the more adult-appropriate The Stag

Daily childcare included

Perhaps one of the main draws of New Park Manor, and the Luxury Family Hotels group in general, is the two hours of childcare that are included for each day of your stay.

The hotel has an Ofsted-registered children's club, the Four Bears Den, filled with toys and entertainment plus a large outdoor space. They arrange set daily activities such as jewellery making, biscuit decorating, and finger painting. It is voluntarily Ofsted-registered, which means it doesn't have a rating like traditional schools or nurseries.

You have to pre-book either the morning or afternoon sessions and I didn't realise that we'd be leaving our daughter there when we rocked up at 9:30am. I was initially wary that she wouldn't want to be left alone, but she was quickly taken by the train tracks and other toys, and it meant two whole hours of adult time for us (read: spa!).

The staff also take down your phone number and ask where you'll be so they can call you if there are any problems or your child becomes unsettled. Plus, the hotel isn't huge, so you're never too far.

If your little one doesn't want to be separated, there are family stay-and-play lunchtime sessions that you can turn up to.

The pool and blissful spa area

Speaking of the spa, we used our window of opportunity to check out the adults-only area of the spa – like many other parents.

Part of the hotel's refurb included introducing two new outdoor hot tubs and expanding the outdoor terrace, with more sun loungers and a seating area that overlooks the lush grounds and is peppered with wildflowers. It certainly was a very relaxing way to indulge in some me-time.

Making use of the adults-only outdoor spa area

Indoors, there's a large pool that caters for the whole family to use; our daughter loved playing with the jets and found them hilarious. And by the way if you've forgotten to pack swim nappies, or need goggles and arm bands, the spa sells them.

There's also an adults-only sauna, steam room, and another jacuzzi, as well as treatment rooms where you can really get pampered. I was booked in for a pregnancy massage which was just heavenly.

Children as young as three are also unbelievably catered for. The hotel has introduced its Little ishga range, which offers mini treatments from facials to massages.

And those above the age of six can also make use of the new meditation Somadome pod – a freestanding space that uses LED colour and light therapy to reduce stress, improve sleep quality, and increase mindful relaxation. Granted its more suited to adults, but it also introduces younger guests to the art of meditation.

Outdoor playground and other facilities

As well as the large indoor family pool, the hotel boasts another outdoor pool that does get busy when the sun's out, but it's a brilliant space for everyone to enjoy.

As well as an indoor pool, guests can also make use of the large outdoor one

A short distance away is the playground, that is more suited to over-twos, but has swings, slides, climbing frames, and even a small zip line. There's also a football goal set up for any aspiring Ronaldos.

There are a bunch of outdoor garden games too, or if you simply fancy a walk around the gardens and grounds, you might bump into the horses and ponies that roam the area freely and are synonymous with the New Forest.

The hotel also has a large playground on site

The children's club also organises family-friendly activities like daily walks to find bugs; you just have to sign up beforehand.

Cinema and games room

As if all that wasn't enough to keep the kids entertained, the hotel also has a cinema and a games room, complete with comfy bean bags, a colouring station, a pool table, and retro arcade games.

The cinema has two showings per day at 6pm and 8pm, with films including children's favourites like Brave, Tangled, Moana, and Wish. There is also a pre-dinner daily story time where little ones can sit around and read together.

The cinema room shows two films a day, while older kids can use the arcade games, play table tennis, and pool

The abundance of indoor activities is another reason to choose New Park Manor, especially when you can't guarantee the British weather.

Other baby things worth mentioning

Just to highlight how convenient the hotel makes your stay, they also offer equipment such as potties and Bugaboo buggies that you can borrow, subject to availability.

There's also a bottle sterilising service for really tiny ones, where you can hand in used bottles to reception or the restaurant and they'll return them sterilised and clean. A real game-changer and something other hotels should take note of.

The hotel also offers Baby's First Break and Toddler in Tow packages that are worth checking out.

Lastly, the hotel is a quick 15-minute drive away from Peppa Pig World. We didn't visit, but I understand this may appeal to many kids older than our toddler!

My final thoughts

I couldn't rave more about out stay at New Park Manor if I tried. The hotel makes everything so easy for parents and they really have thought of every small detail.

The overall feeling is that everyone is in the same boat, whether you've got your video monitor propped up at your adults-only dinner, or you're trying to keep your child from escaping their high chair.

Like I said, I always judge a holiday on whether my daughter had a good time and if she's having fun and on good form, then so are we. The hotel totally gets that, and you can't put a price on making parents happy.

Rates at New Park Manor start from £165 per night on a B&B basis. Visit booking.com to find out more.