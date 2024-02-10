Jennifer Lopez attends lavish Dubai hotel opening with Vanessa Hudgens & Emma Radacanu

A new hotel has opened in Dubai - the One&Only One Za'abeel - and a whole host of stars attended the launch party on Friday night.

Jennifer Lopez, 54, was one of the most famous attendees, rocking a black strapless Gambatista Valli ball gown which she accessorised with Sartoro emerald earrings and silver gloves.

© Darren Gerrish Jennifer Lopez poses on the red carpet at the One&Only One Za'abeel Grand Opening

A few hours later she changed into a sparkly jumpsuit to perform for the A-list crowd which included her friend, supermodel Naomi Campbell, actress Vanessa Hudgens, tennis player Emma Radacanu, movie star Idris Elba and musician Mark Ronson.

© Cedric Ribeiro JLo performed at Sphere afterparty wearing a sequin jumpsuit

The One&Only One Za'abeel is an exciting new arrival for Dubai, and is described as the world's "urban resort" to take note of.

After JLo's performance, the party continued with Mark Ronson and Idris Elba on the decks.

© Dave Benett Mark Ronson and Idris Elba DJ at the party

Idris' wife Sabrina was there to support her husband and was the first to be throwing shapes at the DJ booth.

© Dave Benett Sabrina Elba cheers on her husband Idris

Situated by the royal palaces of the exclusive Za’abeel neighbourhood, One&Only One Za’abeel is at the heart of Dubai. Within walking distance of Dubai World Trade Centre, and just 10 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

© Dave Benett British tennis player Emma Raducanu and Naomi Campbell sit side by side

Designed by Denniston’s Jean-Michel Gathy, the contemporary rooms and suites take their inspiration from Dubai’s desert landscapes, infused with a soothing colour palette and rich textural details.

© Dave Benett Vanessa Hudgens looked phenomal in a red dress at the launch party

Floor-to-ceiling windows are artfully orientated to capture Dubai's skyline, framing spectacular city sights.

Did JLo stay in Villa One? This exceptional one-off villa in the sky which features a kitchen, cinema, gym and outdoor swimming pool, creating an unrivalled penthouse in Dubai.

It wouldn't surprise us - only the best for JLo!