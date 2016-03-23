Georgia May Foote and Giovanni Pernice enjoy romantic Maldives getaway

After a whirlwind few weeks that have seen them complete the Strictly Come Dancing tour and move in together, Georgia May Foote and Giovanni Pernice have jetted away for some well-deserved downtime. The couple are enjoying a romantic holiday in the Maldives, and haven't been able to resist sharing photos from their getaway with their fans.

Georgia posted a snap of herself and Giovanni sharing a kiss on the beach on Wednesday, which she captioned simply with a heart emoticon. The actress also revealed that she has been preparing for her upcoming stint as Holly Golightly in the stage adaptation of Breakfast at Tiffany's by reading the book the play is based on.

Georgia May Foote is on holiday in the Maldives with her boyfriend Giovanni

Sharing a picture of the book cover with the clear blue sea in the background, Georgia wrote: "What a perfect place to have a little study of @tiffanysonstage … @velassarumaldives."

It is not all work and no play for the 25-year-old though; Georgia has also been enjoying some time soaking up the sun with her professional dancer boyfriend, and puckered up for a selfie on the beach while Giovanni playfully flexed his muscles on the background.

The couple recently moved in together in London

The couple are at the stunning Velassaru Maldives resort, which vows guests will enjoy "days and nights of simple indulgence", and it appears Georgia and Giovanni intend to take them up on their promise. One image shared by Giovanni sees him drinking a glass of wine while taking a dip in the sea, along with the caption: "Paradise".

Georgia and Giovanni have been dating since their time on Strictly Come Dancing came to an end in December. Their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength, and the former Coronation Street star recently called Giovanni the "best thing that's ever happened" to her.

"Gio is my best friend and he has helped me through a lot. He's the best thing that's ever happened to me," she revealed to The Mirror. "I'm in a very good place now. I've got good people around me."