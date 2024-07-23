Cristiano Ronaldo poses in shirtless holiday snap alongside bikini-clad model girlfriend Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo and his beautiful model girlfriend Georgina have been enjoying a lavish summer holiday in Saudi Arabia with their six children.

Over the weekend, the couple looked sensational as they posed for a sun-soaked snap. The footballer, 39, showed off his impressive six-pack while his gorgeous girlfriend, 30, donned a figure-flattering bikini.

"Happy days," he penned in the caption alongside a sunshine emoji. Georgina's fabulous beach attire consisted of a vibrant yellow bikini top with a matching cap and black bikini bottoms. Meanwhile, Cristiano wore black swim shorts.

The dad-of-six also shared a gorgeous family photo with all his children as they headed out on a lavish yacht. The Ronaldo clan looked incredibly content as they smiled for the camera, with the perfect crystal-clear blue water shining in the background.

Cristiano is the doting dad to Cristiano Jr., 13, twins Eva and Mateo, 6, Alana Martina, 6, and two-year-old Bella. Georgina isn't the biological mother of all of Cristiano's children, but she treats all of them as her own.

Cristiano welcomed three of his little ones via surrogacy before meeting Georgina, who is the biological mother of his three youngest children.

So far, their special holiday away looks like a summer dream and has included playing on the beach, enjoying delicious meals, and staying in an ultra-glamorous villa.

Another update showed Cristiano and Georgina enjoying a stretching session in a sauna. The doting mother showed off her impressive flexibility as she used the wall to stretch her legs, while Cristiano could be seen sitting on one of the top levels of the sauna doing his own stretches.

Georgina looked fabulous in a pair of shorts and a matching crop top. The couple seems to enjoy a good holiday workout, as Georgina was seen practicing her sprints on the beach in another fabulous sun-soaked update.

When the pair are not enjoying lavish trips abroad, they are at home in their seven-bedroom Italian mansion.

The gorgeous property boasts indoor and outdoor pools, a home gym, a gigantic playroom for the children, and jaw-dropping views all around