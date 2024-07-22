Kylian Mbappe, Jack Grealish, Cristiano Ronaldo & more footballers' buff holiday photos

With the summer in full swing and the Euros over, it's time for some of our favourite footballers to squeeze in some R and R with their close friends and family.

The likes of Jarrod Bowen, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and more have shared photos from their sun-soaked holidays. While they rarely disclose their locations, they do show off their lavish pool settings and idyllic beachside locations.

See inside some of the buff footballers' holiday albums…

1/ 8 © Instagam Jarrod Bowen Dani Dyer and her new fiancé Jarrod Bowen announced their engagement by posting a photo from a luxe yacht trip. "Us forever," she captioned the photo, which showed Dani showing off her new oval diamond ring as the happy couple cuddled up in front of the glistening ocean.

2/ 8 © Instagram Jack Grealish What better way to enjoy the sun without overheating than floating around in the pool? Jack Grealish showed us how it's done, matching his azure swim trunks with his inflatable as the Manchester City star topped up his golden tan in the privacy of his villa.

3/ 8 © Instagram Álvaro Morata "Holidays," Álvaro Morata captioned his carousel of photos with his wife Alice Campello and four kids. With white sand underfoot, the AC Milan footballer wrapped one arm around his wife as he perched his daughter on his hip for the family photo.

4/ 8 Cristiano Ronaldo Promoting the beauty of the Red Sea in Saudi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez waded out to their ankles to pose for a photo against the backdrop of the endless water. Showing off his bronzed tan, the footballer rolled his black trunks up his thighs, while Georgina wore a coordinating black and yellow bikini as she pointed to Cristiano's toned abs. They later slipped on trainers to enjoy a bike ride back to their water villa.

5/ 8 © Instagram Antoine Griezmann Antoine Griezmann enjoyed a boys' trip with fellow footballer Marcos Llorente where they lounged on white linen outdoor sofas surrounded by hills and lush greenery.

6/ 8 © Instagram Erling Braut Haaland Erling Braut Haaland has been soaking up the sun this summer. Not only did the Manchester City striker party in Ibiza in June, but he also shared a selfie following his workout on his birthday. "Thanks for all the birthday wishes everyone!!! 24 years old means I'm no longer a talent anymore. So let’s get to work! No excuses," he wrote.

7/ 8 © Instagram Zlatan Ibrahimović Early July was a time for relaxation for Zlatan Ibrahimović. He posted videos of his impressive control over his jet flyboard as he glided in and out of the ocean. Days later, he cooled off in the swimming pool, which was perched at the edge of a cliff leading down to the sea.

8/ 8 © MEGA Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe was pictured on the beach in Miami in tangerine orange trunks that matched his cap, and a sleeveless white T-shirt.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Harry Kane, Kieran Trippier And Other Football Stars' Rarely-Seen Kids

READ NEXT: Kyle Walker: Everything you need to know about footballer's two families amid explosive split