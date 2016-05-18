Kate Hudson's best workout tips while traveling include some apps and outdoor fun

Kate Hudson knows the importance of staying in shape, even while traveling nonstop. To keep her fit, the co-founder of Fabletics has certain go-to apps that she relies on when she can't hit the gym.

The 37-year-old, who graces the cover of June’s issue of Shape magazine, rotates between several services that provide her with the best exercises that she does from the comfort of her hotel room and while recovering from jet-lag.

Kate shares some of her best workout tips Photo: Getty Images

"There are a couple of workout apps that I use, like QE2, a full-body routine created by my Pilates teacher, Nicole Stuart,” she shared with the magazine. “It keeps me in tip-top shape. Then there's Hot5, which I love because each workout is only five minutes long. When I'm in a hotel room and feeling jet-lagged, I can do one or two and it really gets me going. I also like Sworkit. You can do it anywhere, even in the smallest space, and break a good sweat in just 15 to 20 minutes."

KATE'S FAVORITE WORKOUT BRAND

Another way for the mom-of-two to get her fitness in while on the road is heading outdoors. "I'm a nature girl. I grew up in Colorado and was always outside,” she said. “I still am, even when I'm in the city. If I'm in Amsterdam, I get on a bike, ride everywhere, and really see the place. I love that freedom, which you can't get in a car.

Inside Kate's rigorous workouts

Kate wore Fabletics new swimwear for the shoot Photo: Shape

She continued: “In New York City, if I'm staying downtown and have a meeting uptown, I'll put on my earphones, listen to great music, and just walk. There is nothing better than walking in Manhattan."

The Kung Fu Panda 2 star knows that when it comes time for her to get in her exercise, she is “not a planner,” and she has to make find something that suits her mood at that moment . One workout that has stuck with her since she was 19 is Pilates. “It's the workout my body really responds to. It's all about alignment, elongating your spine, and strengthening your core," she explained. "It makes me feel my strongest. Pilates is always challenging. The advanced moves are amazing, but so hard."

Kate is the co-founder of Fabletics Photo: Getty Images

And all that discipline sweating has certainly paid off. "I love my shape because I work really hard at it. I honor my body by working out and seeing what it can do."