'Pretty Little Liars' head to Europe for Troain Bellisario's bachelorette party

From Rosewood to Europe! Members of the Pretty Little Liars cast jetted away over the Labor Day weekend to celebrate actress Troian Bellisario’s bachelorette party. The 30-year-old, who is engaged to Suits actor Patrick J. Adams, was joined by her co-stars Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson and Lulu Brud for the festivities, in addition to other friends.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY



Photo: Instagram/@sleepinthegardn

The girl squad has been documenting their on-going European adventures on social media with the hashtag #BellisarioGetsBooted. One member of the bachelorette group took to Instagram to share the contents of their swag bag, which included a red and white baseball shirt that featured the party’s hashtag: “Bellisario Gets Booted.”

CELEBRITY BRIDES OF INSTAGRAM

Shay posted a photo of the bride-to-be sporting her shirt and a flower crown writing, “SO excited to spend the week celebrating the most beautiful, smart (seriously, it's scary ) and amazing person I know! Let the bachelorette festivities commence.”

Photo: Instagram/@shaym

While abroad, Troian and her girls have been enjoying historic sites like the Colosseum and indulging in Italian dishes while in Rome. Shay also took to her Instagram to share a picture with her Freeform co-stars in front of the Trevi Fountain.

STARS WHO HAVE SERVED AS BRIDESMAIDS

She captioned the photo, “Hanna, Spencer and Emily wishing for an AD free world at the Trevi Fountain / I almost jumped in and lived out my favorite scene in "La Dolce Vita" ...  #Bellisariogetsbooted.”

Photo: Instagram/@sleepinthegardn

Troian also posted a photo of her fellow Liars, Ashley and Shay, looking effortlessly stylish on a ferry. Alongside the picture she wrote, “Babes on a boat#bellisariogetsbooted.” The group of ladies have also made their way to the Amalfi Coast.

Photo: Instagram/@sleepinthegardn

The actress and her 35-year-old fiancé got engaged in February 2014 after three years of dating. Last month Patrick told Entertainment Tonight that they plan on keeping their wedding date under wraps. "We're going to make sure that everyone finds out about that long after it happens,” he said. “That's kind of our game plan… but obviously we're both incredibly excited. Once it does, we'll make sure that the world knows."